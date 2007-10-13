Fates &Fortunes

What’s your fate?

BROADCAST

FERNANDO ACOSTA, general manager of KAZA Los Angeles, has been named senior VP, TuVisión Stations Group.

SUSAN AUSTIN, VP of strategic planning and treasurer, Sheridan Broadcasting Group, has been promoted to senior VP and CFO. Also at Sheridan Broadcasting, ADELE LAWHEAD, VP and controller, has been promoted to VP and treasurer.

LISA SHUMATE, marketing manager, KHOU Houston, has been promoted to director of marketing.

KATIE PATTERSON, account coordinator, Two Rivers Marketing, has joined WHO Des Moines as account executive.

JOURNALISM

ABBIE BOUDREAU, reporter, KNXV Phoenix, has joined CNN as an investigative correspondent.

DON ARMSTRONG, newscaster, Local 2 Houston, has joined KRIV Houston as traffic reporter.

JOHN HOCKENBERRY, fellow, MIT Media Lab, has been named host of a new a.m.-drive news show on WNYC radio. Also at the new program, JONATHAN DYER, managing editor of The World, has been named managing editor.

ERIC HORNG, correspondent, NewsOne, has joined ABC News as Chicago-based national correspondent.

JENNIFER ROBBINS, meteorology intern, KRON San Francisco, has joined KBCI Boise as weekend meteorologist.

CABLE

MICHAEL CASILLO, area VP of operations, Detroit market, Comcast, has been named area VP, Three Rivers West, Comcast.

TODD SPRINKLE, VP of network operations, Turner Broadcasting, has joined QVC as VP of broadcast technology.

WILLIAM BLAIR,VP of divisional partnerships, Time Warner Global Media Group, has joined Cartoon Network as VP of ad sales, promotions and marketing.

TOM COSGROVE, senior VP and general manager, The Science Channel, has been promoted to COO, The Discovery Channel and The Science Channel.

SCOTT BURTON, regional advertising manager, Media General, has joined Cox Media as local sales manager.

JON KAUFMAN, account executive, Roanoke Times, has joined Cox Media as account executive.

JOAN LYNCH, executive producer, ESPN Content Development, has been promoted to VP of content development production.

CHRIS GRAVISS, VP of engineering, Time Warner Cable of New England, has joined Bright House Networks, Bakersfield division, as VP of engineering. Also at Bright House Networks, DANIELLE WADE, director of marketing, has been promoted to VP of customer service and marketing. COLLEEN DILLAWAY has been promoted to director of marketing.

PROGRAMMING

MATT STUELAND, manager of program scheduling, Comedy Central, has joined CourtTV as director of programming.

SUSIE SHUTTLEWORTH, executive producer, Nth Degree, has joined Leroy+Clarkson as executive producer.

BRETT OPDYKE, lead producer, Florida Marlins Coverage, FSN Florida, has been promoted to coordinating producer, Sun Sports & FSN Florida.

MAIRA SURO, executive producer, The 4400, has joined MTV as senior VP of series development, West Coast.

JAYSON DINSMORE, VP of alternative programming and development, NBC, has been promoted to senior VP. Also at NBC, JENNY ELLIS, alternative development associate, has been promoted to manager, alternative programming and development.

TECHNOLOGY

BENITA FITZGERALD MOSLEY, president and CEO of WICT, has joined Vyyo as a boardmember.

BRETT JENKINS, TV transmission product manager, Thomson Broadcast & Multimedia, has joined ION Media Networks as director of technology strategy and development.

INTERNET MARKETING/ADVERTISING/PR

CAROL GOLL, general manager of brand experience marketing, Mercedes Benz USA, has joined Fuse as senior VP of marketing.