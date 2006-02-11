Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

Cable TV

At Cox Communications: Randy Kinsey, senior engineer, Las Vegas, upped to director, IP engineering; Jacqui Vines, VP/general manager, Baton Rouge, La., promoted to VP/region manager, Greater Louisiana; in Atlanta: Beth Denning, director, field marketing, promoted to executive director, marketing operations; Jeff Abney, field marketing director, tapped as executive director, marketing operations; Bruce McLeod, manager, voice system development, integration, and test engineering, named director, VoIP development and testing.

Programming

In marketing at Warner Brothers Domestic Cable Distribution, Burbank, Calif.: Linda Abrams, VP, promoted to senior VP; Maury Leitner, director, to VP.

Kathy Davidov, executive producer, TLC, Discovery, Silver Spring, Md., joins National Geographic Television & Film, Washington, as VP, series.

Jeremy Steinberg, director, digital media sales, Fox News Channel, New York, named VP, digital media.

At E! Networks, Los Angeles: Jeff Mayzurk, VP, technology, upped to senior VP; Frank Albano, executive director, operational planning, named VP, operations.

Jessica Samet, senior VP, original programming and series development, MTV, named senior VP, reality programming, Lifetime Television, Los Angeles.

At G4: John Rieber, senior VP, original programming, E! Entertainment Television, Los Angeles, tapped as senior VP, production; Scott Bantle, senior VP/creative director, DirecTV, joins as senior VP, creative services; Julie Fields, VP, creative services, Los Angeles, named VP, marketing.

At VH1: Jim Ackerman, VP, development, production and programming, promoted to senior VP, development and production, New York; Maggie Malina, senior VP, original movies, MTV, joins as senior VP, films and scripted series, Santa Monica, Calif.; Jeff Olde, executive consultant, VH1, named senior VP, production and programming, Santa Monica; Brad Abramson, executive producer, production and programming, VH1, promoted to VP; Alex Demyanenko, head of development, Rocket Science Laboratories, West Hollywood, Calif., joins as VP, development, Santa Monica; Matt Hanna, director, development, promoted to VP; Jill Modabber, director, current programming, upped to VP, series production.

Journalism

At CNN, New York: J.C. Watts Jr., former U.S. Representative/chairman, J.C. Watts companies, joins as regular contributor.

Dr. Sapna Parikh, medical reporter, CBS 2 News This Morning, WCBS New York, joins Fox5 News, WNYW New York, in the same capacity.

Lyne Pitts, senior broadcast producer, CBS Evening News, CBS News, named executive producer, Today, Weekend Edition, NBC News, New York.

At Nancy Grace, Headline News, New York: Dean Sicoli, supervising producer/managing editor, promoted to executive producer; Elizabeth Yuskaitis, senior producer, promoted to supervising producer.

Anthony Everett, co-anchor, NewsCenter 5 at 5 and 5:30 p.m., named co-anchor, Chronicle, WCVB Boston.

Jay Gilmore, weekend sports anchor, WHNT Huntsville, Ala., joins WPTV West Palm Beach, Fla., as weeknight sports anchor.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Jeff Pryor, founder, Priority Public Relations, Los Angeles, named to the new post of executive VP, corporate communications, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., Los Angeles.

John Hunter, senior VP, customer services, QVC, West Chester, Pa., named senior VP, distribution.

At NBC Entertainment: Promoted to VP, corporate communications and media relations: Liz Fischer, director; and Hilary Smith, director; Courtney Davis, publicist, upped to manager, executive projects; Chris Steib, specialist, promoted to manager, executive communications; Julie Rothman, director, public relations, CNBC, named director, publicity; Victoria Brody, junior publicist, named press manager; Kelley Colello, senior publicist, Access Hollywood/TV One Access, becomes senior press manager, Burbank, Calif.; Sharon Merle-Lieberman, director, strategic partnerships, The NBC Agency, named senior director, marketing.