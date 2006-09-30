Fates & Fortunes
What's Your Fate?
Broadcast TV
Darryl Griffin, national sales manager, WHIO
Dayton, Ohio, named national sales manager, WPXI Pittsburgh, WJAC Johnstown,
Pa., and WTOV Steubenville, Ohio/Wheeling, W.Va.
Journalism
Jeff Taylor, weekend meteorologist WFOR
Miami, named meteorologist, weekend morning news, WBBM Chicago.
At Fox News Channel, New York: David Rhodes,
director, newsgathering, named VP, news; Jay Wallace,
executive producer, Fox Report and
Studio B With Shepard Smith, also named
executive producer, news.
Programming
Rodman Gregg, head of TV development and
production, RKO Pictures, named VP, content, Concrete Pictures, Los
Angeles/Philadelphia.
At The Insider, CBS Paramount
Domestic Television, Hollywood, Calif.: DJ Petroro,
senior producer, promoted to co-executive producer; Antony
Beilinsohn, senior supervising producer, named senior producer.
John Mafoutsis, VP, international marketing
partnerships, MTV Networks Latin America, Miami, promoted to senior VP, ad
sales.
Christian Vesper, VP, acquisitions, program
planning and scheduling, Sundance Channel, New York, promoted to senior VP.
At BBC, Kevin Bishop, senior broadcast
journalist, appointed senior producer, BBC News, New York; Jeremy
Hillman, news, business, and UN operations, BBC, New York, returns
to London as editor, BBC World News.
At Sony Pictures Television International: Andy
Bishop, director, business development and sales planning, mobile
entertainment, promoted to VP, sales and business development, mobile
entertainment, Los Angeles; Stephen Brough, mobile
content sales specialist, VSNL International, Miami, appointed director, mobile
entertainment, Latin America, Miami; Rosemary Tan,
regional new media director/head of new media business development, Universal
Music Asia, Hong Kong, named director, mobile entertainment, Asia-Pacific, Hong
Kong; Rose Tsang, senior new media manager, Universal
Music Asia, Hong Kong, joins as manager, mobile entertainment, Asia- Pacific,
Hong Kong.
At AmericanLife TV, Washington: Renee Narrol,
director, affiliate sales, NBC Universal, Chicago, tapped as VP, Central
region; Shera Higgs-Thomson, events coordinating
manager, Events by André Wells Inc., Washington, named marketing
coordinator.
At VH1: Wendy Weatherford, VP, consumer
promotion, events and interactive marketing, USA Network, joins as VP, consumer
marketing group; Tony Maxwell, freelance supervisor,
on-air promotions team, tapped as VP, on-air promotions; Traci
Terrill, director, creative and consumer marketing group, promoted
to editorial director.
Marlea Willis, director, public relations,
A&E Network/The Biography Channel, tapped as senior director, public
relations, AMC/WE tv, New York.
Doug Jacobs, executive VP/general counsel,
Court TV, named senior VP/general counsel, A&E Television Networks, New
York.
Warren Smith, formerly a senior legal and
business affairs executive, FremantleMedia, named director, sales,
international on-demand licensing, NBC Universal Television International
Distribution, Universal City, Calif.
