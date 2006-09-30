Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

Broadcast TV

Darryl Griffin, national sales manager, WHIO

Dayton, Ohio, named national sales manager, WPXI Pittsburgh, WJAC Johnstown,

Pa., and WTOV Steubenville, Ohio/Wheeling, W.Va.

Journalism

Jeff Taylor, weekend meteorologist WFOR

Miami, named meteorologist, weekend morning news, WBBM Chicago.

At Fox News Channel, New York: David Rhodes,

director, newsgathering, named VP, news; Jay Wallace,

executive producer, Fox Report and

Studio B With Shepard Smith, also named

executive producer, news.

Programming

Rodman Gregg, head of TV development and

production, RKO Pictures, named VP, content, Concrete Pictures, Los

Angeles/Philadelphia.

At The Insider, CBS Paramount

Domestic Television, Hollywood, Calif.: DJ Petroro,

senior producer, promoted to co-executive producer; Antony

Beilinsohn, senior supervising producer, named senior producer.

John Mafoutsis, VP, international marketing

partnerships, MTV Networks Latin America, Miami, promoted to senior VP, ad

sales.

Christian Vesper, VP, acquisitions, program

planning and scheduling, Sundance Channel, New York, promoted to senior VP.

At BBC, Kevin Bishop, senior broadcast

journalist, appointed senior producer, BBC News, New York; Jeremy

Hillman, news, business, and UN operations, BBC, New York, returns

to London as editor, BBC World News.

At Sony Pictures Television International: Andy

Bishop, director, business development and sales planning, mobile

entertainment, promoted to VP, sales and business development, mobile

entertainment, Los Angeles; Stephen Brough, mobile

content sales specialist, VSNL International, Miami, appointed director, mobile

entertainment, Latin America, Miami; Rosemary Tan,

regional new media director/head of new media business development, Universal

Music Asia, Hong Kong, named director, mobile entertainment, Asia-Pacific, Hong

Kong; Rose Tsang, senior new media manager, Universal

Music Asia, Hong Kong, joins as manager, mobile entertainment, Asia- Pacific,

Hong Kong.

At AmericanLife TV, Washington: Renee Narrol,

director, affiliate sales, NBC Universal, Chicago, tapped as VP, Central

region; Shera Higgs-Thomson, events coordinating

manager, Events by André Wells Inc., Washington, named marketing

coordinator.

At VH1: Wendy Weatherford, VP, consumer

promotion, events and interactive marketing, USA Network, joins as VP, consumer

marketing group; Tony Maxwell, freelance supervisor,

on-air promotions team, tapped as VP, on-air promotions; Traci

Terrill, director, creative and consumer marketing group, promoted

to editorial director.

Marlea Willis, director, public relations,

A&E Network/The Biography Channel, tapped as senior director, public

relations, AMC/WE tv, New York.

Doug Jacobs, executive VP/general counsel,

Court TV, named senior VP/general counsel, A&E Television Networks, New

York.

Warren Smith, formerly a senior legal and

business affairs executive, FremantleMedia, named director, sales,

international on-demand licensing, NBC Universal Television International

Distribution, Universal City, Calif.