Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

At CBS Television Stations: Joannne Calabria, head of communications, KYW/WPSG Philadelphia, named VP, public affairs, CBS TV stations; Mike Nelson, director of communications, KCBS/KCAL Los Angeles, named VP, communications. Both are newly created group posts.

Billie Adkins, account executive, WBDT Dayton, Ohio, promoted to national sales manager.

Programming

Bernie Young, former producer, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, named co-executive producer, The Martha Stewart Show.

Jon Miller, senior VP, programming, NBC Sports, promoted to executive VP.

Kathy Roppel, senior manager of marketing and client services, Washington Redskins, named manager of sports product, Comcast SportsNet.

Lynn Brindell, senior VP, marketing and creative services, Food Network, named senior VP, marketing, The Weather Channel.

Journalism

Dan Harris, correspondent, ABC News, New York, named anchor, World News Sunday, ABC News. He will continue to report for weekday World News, Good Morning America, Nightline, ABC News Digital and ABC News Radio.

Jesse O’Neill, assignment editor/associate producer, Capital News 9, Albany, N.Y., named staff writer, NY1, New York.

Technology

At RGB Networks, San Mateo, Calif.: Nick Hutton, chief marketing officer for Asia Pacific, Alcatel, joins as VP, sales, overseeing the Asia Pacific region; Sarah Hackforth, VP, sales and operations for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Entone, joins as VP, sales, for the same regions.

Interactive

Craig Olive, director of sales, Clear Channel, joins BIAP Systems, Dallas, as senior VP of advertising sales.