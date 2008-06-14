Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

BROADCAST

ILEANA PEÑA , manager of communications, Fox Sports, has been promoted to director of communications. Also at Fox Sports, EDDIE MOTL, junior publicist, has been promoted to publicist.

PROGRAMMING

MARCO BRESAZ, director of development and production, TV Land, has been promoted to VP of development and original programming.

HAROLD REYNOLDS, host, MLB.com, has joined SNY as a baseball analyst.

MARK ROSS, head of development, Maguire Entertainment, has joined CBS Films as VP of production.

CABLE

DENNIS CHANG, VP of online advertising sales, The Huffington Post, has joined Turner Broadcasting System as West Coast sales manager, new media.

BRIAN MCHALE, VP of information technology, Starz, has joined Liberty Sports Group as CTO.

PAMELA HENNING, senior VP of global integrated marketing, The Weinstein Co., has joined Fox Cable Networks as senior VP of integrated and emerging media.

MATTHEW HONG, VP and GM for interactive media, Cengage Learning, has joined Turner Sports as president/GM of sports digital.

GEORGIA JUVELIS, VP of communications, Gemstar-TV Guide, has joined Rainbow Media Holdings as VP of corporate communications.

MARKETING

JOHN BURBANK, CMO, AOL, has joined The Nielsen Co. as CMO.

JACQ NICHOLS, director of business development, RhinoPost, has joined Wildbrain as director of business development.

JOURNALISM

ELIZABETH APPLEGATE, executive producer, KOVR Sacramento, has joined KTLA Los Angeles as Prime News executive producer.

JANELLE RODRIGUEZ, CNN, senior producer, The Situation Room, has been named executive producer of American Morning.

TECHNOLOGY

ROB COVEY, managing editor and creative director, National Geographic Digital Media, has been promoted to senior VP of content development and design.

DAVID NICHOLAS has joined Symmetricom as VP of sales for cable.

RELATED FIELDS

MIKE JELLINE has been named head of television talent, International Creative Management.

EVIE SILVERS, senior account executive, HP Expo, has joined NATPE as manager of technology and business development.

LAURIE ROOT, director of education and program development, WICT, has been promoted to VP of education.