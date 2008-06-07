What's your fate?

SEND TO: Fates & Fortunes, Broadcasting & Cable

E-MAIL: bcfates@reedbusiness.com

FAX: 646-746-7028;

MAIL: 360 Park Ave. South,



New York, NY 10010



BROADCAST

CAROLE SMITH, VP of research, VH1, CMT and Logo, has joined Ion Media Networks as VP of research.

LAUREN BURRUTTO has been appointed general sales manager, WHEC Rochester, N.Y.

JERRY KERSTING, CFO, Clear Channel Communications radio division, has joined Tribune Co. as executive VP. Also at Tribune: JACK RODDEN, assistant treasurer, has been promoted to VP and treasurer; BRIAN LITMAN, assistant controller, has been named VP and corporate controller; NAOMI SACHS, director of investments, has been promoted to VP of strategy; and HARRY AMSDEN, VP of finance, has been promoted to senior VP of financial operations.

LARRY WERT, president and GM, WMAQ Chicago, has been named president, Central and Western regions, NBC Local Media.

FRANK WHITTAKER, VP of news, WMAQ Chicago, has been promoted to VP and station manager.

DAVE PETERSON, managing editor, WPTV West Palm Beach, has been promoted to director of new media. Also at WPTV, KEENAN SMITH, WGN Chicago, has been named a meteorologist.

PROGRAMMING

ERIC ROLLMAN, executive VP of home entertainment and TV production, Marvel Studios, has been promoted to president of Marvel Animation.

JOHN ANDERSON, anchor, ESPN's SportsCenter, has been named host of Wipe Out.

CHRISTINE LUBRANO, director of non-fiction programming, IFC, has been promoted to VP of non-fiction programming; RACHEL SMITH, director of scripted programming, has been promoted to VP of scripted programming.

CABLE

CAROLYN DURSI, VP of executive recruiting, Cablevision, has been promoted to senior VP of executive recruiting.

ROSALYN DURANT, VP of programming and acquisitions, ESPN, has been named VP and GM, ESPNU.

SEBASTIAN TRUJILLO, VP of Southeast region network sales, Univision, has joined Galavision Network as senior VP and operating manager.

CY PRINCE, managing partner, Cquer, has joined Cox Media Hampton Roads as general sales manager.

MARKETING

RICK EISERMAN, North American managing partner, Young & Rubicam Brands, has joined Trailer Park as CEO.

NATALIE JAMISON, account supervisor, BBDO, has joined Barker/DZP as account director.

DAVID PUGLIESE, VP of product marketing, Cox Communications, has been promoted to senior VP of product marketing.

TECHNOLOGY

KATY TEMPLEMAN-HOLMES has joined Solid State Logic as broadcast sales manager.