Fates & Fortunes

BROADCAST

BLAINE ROMINGER, GM, Time Warner Media-Comcast Spotlight, has joined Ion Media Networks as senior VP of national/local/cable longform sales. Also at Ion Media Networks, IAN MAHONEY, VP of Midwest/West Coast sales, MyNetworkTV, has been named VP of network sales Midwest; and ROBERT MARINO, VP of New York sales, AMC/WE, has been named director of network sales New York.

CHERYL OLIVE, general sales manager, KTAL Shreveport, has been named director of sales, WBRE Wilkes-Barre.

JOSEPH LOVEJOY, senior VP of strategic planning, financial analysis and business development, Fisher Communications, has been named acting CFO.

SVEN NOTH, director liaison, Germany, NBC Universal International Television Distribution, has been promoted to VP liaison, Germany.

JULIE KUEHN, national account executive, Petry Media, has joined KSTW Seattle as account executive.

BILL BUND, senior VP, Disney/ABC Unlimited, has been named senior VP and managing director, central sales division, ABC.

DAN LONGEST, senior VP of integrated marketing and promotion, Disney/ABC Unlimited, has been promoted to senior VP.

PROGRAMMING

CALE BOYTER, executive VP of development, New Line Cinemas, has joined MGM as executive VP of production. Also at MGM: BECKY SLOVITER, producer, Stuber/Parent Productions, has been named VP of production.

ANDY SINGER, VP of original programming, HGTV, has joined DIY Network as VP of programming.

LAURA SILLARS, director of original programming, HGTV, has been promoted to VP of original programming.

CABLE

SEAN O'CONNELL, director of marketing, Comcast of Charleston, has been named VP and GM, Comcast of central Arkansas.

LISA HSIA, senior VP of new media, Bravo, has been promoted to senior VP of new media and digital strategy.

MIKE HAYASHI, senior VP of advanced engineering and subscriber technology, Time Warner Cable, has been promoted to executive VP of advanced engineering. Also at Time Warner Cable: KEVIN LEDDY, senior VP of strategy and development, has been promoted to executive VP of technology policy and product management; JAMES LUDINGTON, senior VP of the advanced technology group, has been promoted to executive VP of national network operations; JAMES BRAUN, VP, has been promoted to senior VP of product management; BARRY ROSENBLUM, executive VP, Time Warner Cable of New York, Los Angeles and San Diego, has been named executive VP of Time Warner Cable, Texas; STEPHEN PAGANO, division president, Time Warner Cable Los Angeles, has been named executive VP, West region; and HOWARD SZARFARC, division president, Time Warner Cable New York City region, has been named executive VP.

FREDDY JAMES, VP of programming, DIY Network, has joined HGTV.com as VP and site director.

MICHELLE HARTER, affiliate relations manager, Pennsylvania Cable Network, has been promoted to VP of corporate communications.

MARKETING

SCOTT NELSON, VP of sales and national business development, InStore Broadcasting Network, has joined Channel One Network as VP of sales and national business development.

WAYNE TUTTLE, VP of affiliate marketing, TV One, has joined Wilen Media as VP of major accounts.

LAUREN KELCHER has been named VP, The Lippin Group. Also at The Lippin Group, ALEXANDRA LIPPIN has been promoted to VP; and PAKI NEWELL has been promoted to VP.

CINDI PELTIER, VP of media promotions, MediaCom, has joined Turner Broadcasting as senior director of Turner Entertainment Promotions & Marketing.

JOURNALISM

RON DARLING, analyst, SportsNet New York, has joined TBS as a baseball analyst.

MELINDA TICHELAAR, senior producer, Good Day Chicago, has been promoted to executive producer.

TECHNOLOGY

DUNCAN CAMPBELL, GM and head of US operations, Two Way TV, has joined ICTV as head of business development.

MICHAEL STERLING, VP of client services, Technicolor Digital Cinema, has joined National TeleConsultants as a principal consultant.

WAYNE YOUNG has joined Jampro Antennas as regional sales manager, Canada and Eastern United States.

RELATED FIELDS

GLENDA HART, executive director of special projects, BMI, has been promoted to assistant VP of special projects.