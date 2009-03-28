Fates & Fortunes

PROGRAMMING

DAVID MARANS, executive VP of media, Nielsen IAG, is now senior VP of research and insights, A&E Television Network.

CYNDI MCCLELLAN, senior VP of research and programming strategy, Comcast Entertainment Group, has been promoted to executive VP of program strategy and research.

LESLIE CHESLOFF, senior VP of planning, scheduling and acquisitions, Lifetime Entertainment Services, has been named executive VP of programming, Ion Media Networks.

LOU CASTRIOTA SR., director of operations and programming, WHP/WLYH Harrisburg, has been named VP/general manager, WGCB Harrisburg.

CABLE

NICK STUART, CEO, CTVC, has been named president and CEO, Odyssey Networks.

NEAL BAKER, producer, NBA TV, has been named producer, YES Network. Also at YES, STEVEN GOLDBERG, producer, ESPN, is now producer.

MARKETING

STEVE MARGOSIAN, VP of marketing solutions, Comcast Networks, has been promoted to senior VP of marketing solutions and sports sales, Comcast Sports Sales.

TERI BOGGESS, VP of promotional programming, Warner Bros. Domestic Marketing, has been named senior VP of creative advertising content, CBS Films. Also at CBS Films: CHERIE CRANE, president, Perspective Consulting, has been named senior VP of media and research; MAGGIE SCHMIDT, VP of East Coast publicity, Warner Bros., has been named senior VP of publicity.

DONNA NORTHINGTON, VP of strategic planning, TBS, has been promoted to senior VP of strategic planning, Turner Network Sales.

PETER SENSENEY, senior VP/director of sales, Blair Television, has been named national sales manager, Meredith Corp. Also at Meredith Corp.: jeAN CROWLEY, national sales manager, Comcast Spotlight, has been named national sales manager; HENRY KRAJEWSKI, national sales manager, KVUU Las Vegas, has been promoted to national sales manager; LYNN EVANS, senior VP, Petry Media Corp., has been named national sales manager.

MARK GARNER, VP of distribution and business development, AETN, has been promoted to senior VP of distribution and business development.

RELATED FIELDS

JOSEPH JEROME, VP of legal and business affairs, CTD, has been promoted to senior VP of legal and business affairs. Also at CTD, AMY FREISLEBEN, VP of legal and business affairs, has been promoted to senior VP of legal and business affairs.

LINDSAY CONNER, head of entertainment law, Dickstein Shapiro LLP, has been named partner, entertainment and media practice, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP.

