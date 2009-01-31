Fates & Fortunes

PROGRAMMING

BARBARA ZANERI, president, Choice Entertainment, has been named executive VP of programming, strategy, scheduling and acquisitions, BET Networks.

EILEEN MATTHEWS, co-owner and executive producer, Segue Productions, has been named production manager, Studio Ten Creative Group. Also at Studio Ten: HENRY VAZQUEZ, promotion producer, WCAU Philadelphia, has been named promotion manager of news and on-air; SHAY MENDES, promotion producer, WCAU, has been named creative services manager of sales, marketing and original programming; LAUREN BACIGALUPI, VP of advertising and promotion, WCAU, has been named studio VP.

JORDAN RYDER, session room producer and associate producer, Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards, NATPE, has been named director of event programming, NATPE.

CABLE

JEFF COLLINS, sales manager, CNN, has been promoted to VP of advertising sales. Also at CNN, DAWN LEE WILLIAMSON, VP of advertising sales, Cartoon Network, has been named VP of advertising sales.

KEVIN CONNOR, director of finance and administration, WGN America, has been promoted to VP of finance and administration.

ELIZABETH CONLISK, manager, communications and media relations, Big Ten Network, has been promoted to VP of communications and university relations. Also at Big Ten Network, RENEE COHEN, consumer marketing manager, has been promoted to manager of university development.

RODNEY WILLIAMS, associate real estate broker, Wainwright Real Estate, has been named account executive, LNC5 Hampton Roads, Va.

Jessica Fang, director of national accounts, Fox Cable Networks, has been promoted to VP of national accounts.

MARKETING

JULIE RIVEN, entertainment marketing consultant, iVillage, has been named VP of consumer marketing, Bravo Media.

STEPHANIE LAFAIR SMITH, president, Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, has been promoted to senior VP of strategic marketing, Comcast Sports Group.

JOURNALISM

KRISTEN BERSET, anchor/reporter, WJHG Panama City, Fla., has been named weekend sports anchor, WBFF Baltimore.

AMY FADOOL, sports reporter, WBFF Baltimore, has been named sports anchor/reporter, Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia.

AMANDA GRACE, weekend morning anchor/reporter, XETV San Diego, has been named general assignment reporter, WHDH Boston.

CHUCK FISHER, weekend sports anchor/reporter, KTXA Dallas, has been named reporter, Comcast SportsNet San Francisco.

JENNIFER ABNEY, morningand noon anchor, WKRGMobile, Ala., is now morning and noon anchor, WPXI Pittsburgh.

TERRI GRUCA, weekend anchor, WCCO Minneapolis, has been named anchor, KVUE Austin, Texas.

CHASE CAIN, reporter, WLEX Lexington, Ky., has been named reporter, WHASLouisville.

DON CHAMPION, reporter/anchor, WAPT Jackson, Miss., has been namedreporter and weekend producer/newscast developer, KMGH Denver.

RELATED FIELDS

LIZ NEALON, creative director, Sesame Street, has been named GM, Kidz Bop.

JUSTIN EDELMAN, VP, Edelman, has been named VP of communications, Madison Square Garden.

VASUDEVAN NAMED OMNEON PRESIDENT AND CEO

Storage and server supplier Omneon has appointed Suresh Vasudevan, a longtime executive at network-attached storage specialist NetApp, as the company's new president and CEO and as a member of the board.

Vasudevan had most recently served as senior VP of product operations at NetApp (formerly known as Network Appliance) and as a member of the company's executive team, where he led all product management and engineering.

The company's Spectrum HD servers and MediaGrid storage systems are popular with large broadcasters and cable networks, but Omneon is facing increasing competition in the TV space from low-cost, off-the-shelf storage suppliers and has lately been seeking to grow its business beyond the TV industry.