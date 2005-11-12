Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, B&C (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010)

Broadcast TV

Peter Dunn, president, sales, Viacom Television Stations Group/president, Viacom Stations Spot Sales, named president/general manager, WCBS New York.

Cable TV

Kelly Fintelmann, director, human resources, Time Warner Cable of Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee, named VP.

Programming

James G. Held, acting CEO, SmartBargains Inc., Boston, named president/chairman, Shop At Home television network, Cincinnati.

James Glasscock, director, new media business development, Turner Broadcasting System Inc., Los Angeles, named VP, video-on-demand, Playboy Entertainment Group, Los Angeles.

At TV Guide Channel, Los Angeles: Matt Singerman, executive producer, Fox & Friends, Fox News Channel, Los Angeles, named senior VP, programming and production; Kristin Peace, VP, programming and development, Paramount Domestic Television, Los Angeles, named VP, development; Dmitri Ponomarev, general manager, interactive platforms, TVG Network, Los Angeles, named VP, on demand.

Christian “Fuzz” Hogan, director, coverage, CNN/U.S., named Midwest bureau chief, Chicago.

Mike Mascia, account executive, New York Gotham Team, Continental Television Sales, New York, promoted to sales manager, New York Empire Team.

At TV One, Chicago: Lisabeth Hayes, regional VP, advertising sales and marketing, promoted to senior VP and adds day-to-day oversight of the New York sales team; Elverage Allen, senior account executive, BET, Midwest and Southern territories, named senior account director, ad sales.

Jon Slobotkin, producer, live events, Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia, named to newly established position of executive producer, live events, Comcast SportsNet.

Bob Peyton, consultant, Hourglass Entertainment Corp., Nashville, Tenn., named executive VP, distribution, Amity Entertainment, Nashville.

Patrick Cavanaugh, senior accountant, YES Network, New York, promoted to controller.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Ashley Smith, director, local marketing and publicity, ESPN, Bristol, Conn., named director, marketing, Turner Network Television, Atlanta.

At CMT Corporate Communications (formerly CMT Press), Nashville, Tenn.: Cindy McLean, manager, CMT Press, promoted to director; Amanda Murphy, publicist, CMT Press, promoted to senior publicist; Nicole Pope, talent executive, E! Entertainment Television and Central Talent Booking, Los Angeles, named manager; Natasha Powell, executive assistant, CMT programming, Nashville, Tenn., named coordinator.

Andrew Fegyveresi, manager, public relations, National Basketball Association, New York, named director, communications, SportsNet New York.

Technology

At Aurora Networks, Santa Clara, Calif.: Jeff Gardner, VP, sales, Xtend Networks, Palo Alto, Calif., named VP, business development, Cox Communications; Chris Graham, director, strategic accounts, Corning Gilbert, Glendale, Ariz., named VP, business development, Comcast Cable.