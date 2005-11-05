Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, B&C (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010)

Broadcast TV

Sara Scott, local sales manager, WUSA Washington, named director of sales, WJZ Baltimore.

Zach Smith, national sales manager, KDFW/KDFI Dallas, named regional/national sales manager, WGN Chicago.

Joanna Brahim, publicist, media relations, CNBC, Secaucus, N.J., named manager, public relations and community affairs, WCBS New York.

Sandra Stalmack, account manager, Crain's Detroit Business, joins WKBD Detroit as new business development manager.

Programming

Jeannie Kedas, senior VP, MTV communications and public affairs, New York, promoted to the newly created position of senior VP, communications, MTV Networks Music/Logo/Films group.

Shannon Jacobs, director, corporate communications, NBC Universal, New York, named VP, CBS communications group, New York.

Shirley Neal, president, Park Hill Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., named VP, production and development, The Africa Channel, Los Angeles.

Jerry Longarzo, senior VP, business affairs, Touchstone Television, Los Angeles, joins UPN, Los Angeles, as senior VP, business and legal affairs.

Michelle Russo, director, corporate communications, Discovery Communications, Silver Spring, Md., promoted to VP.

David Nathanson, general manager, Fox College Sports/VP, business and operations, Fox Reality, Los Angeles, named senior VP/general manager, TVG Network, Los Angeles.

Dan Levi, VP, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., Stamford, Conn., promoted to senior VP, marketing.

Robert Baltazar, coordinator, alternative group, The WB, Burbank, Calif., named, manager, development, Lion Television, Santa Monica, Calif.

Journalism

Scott Weinberger, reporter, WNBC New York, joins WCBS New York as investigative/general assignment reporter.

Martin Lee, president, marketing, Olympus, Melville, N.Y., appointed senior VP, marketing, Sirius Satellite Radio, New York.

Ann Isaac, afternoon news producer, WBBM Chicago, named 11 p.m. news producer, WUSA Washington.

Gina Miller, sports reporter, WFAA Dallas, named sports reporter KTVT and KTXA Dallas-Ft. Worth.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Horizon Media, local TV department, New York: Jerri Dickerman, senior buyer, promoted to broadcast group manager; Eveliza Jimenez, senior buyer, promoted to broadcast group manager; Margie Bennett, freelancer, Horizon Media, New York, joins the agency as a senior buyer.

Roger Furman, senior account executive, SFX Sports Group, New York, named director, marketing and new business development, Eagle Television Sales, New York.

Vicky L. Free, director, U.S. women's initiatives, McDonald's Corp., joins Turner Network Television as VP, entertainment marketing, Atlanta.

Technology

Will Berryman, chief technology officer/head of technology and distribution, SBS Corp., Australia, appointed VP, technology strategy and operations, Technicolor Network Services, Burbank, Calif.