Fates & Fortunes
Broadcast TV
Denise Gough, senior counsel, America Online
Inc., Dulles, Va., joins Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn., as director, legal
affairs.
At KCET Los Angeles: Bohdan Zachary,
director, broadcast and pledge programming, becomes executive director,
broadcasting and communications; Karen Robinson Hunte,
executive in charge of production, The Tavis Smiley
Show, becomes executive director, program development;
Noreen Huang, associate producer,
A Place of Our Own and
Los Niños en Su Casa, KCET's KCEd
division, becomes director, government and community
relations;Joyce Campbell, executive producer, promoted
to executive director, production.
At Central Florida News 13, Orlando, Fla.: Stephen
Chavarie, news director, named to the newly created position of
director, news programming; Rod Fowler, news director,
Bay News 9, Pinellas Park, Fla., named news director.
Cable TV
David Troxel, general manager, Comcast,
Florence, Ala., becomes general manager, Central Alabama systems,
Tuscaloosa/Gadsden, Ala.
Programming
Louise Henry Bryson, executive VP,
distribution and affiliate business development, Lifetime Entertainment
Services, New York, adds newly created post of executive VP/general manager,
Lifetime Movie Network.
Kathleen Polett, director, Midwest sales, NBC
Universal Domestic Television Distribution, Chicago, upped to VP.
Journalism
Brad Stephens, lead anchor, WOFL Orlando,
Fla., joins the KCTV Kansas City, Mo., news team as 4 p.m. anchor and
night-side reporter.
Paula Faris, anchor/sports reporter, WCPO
Cincinnati, joins WMAQ Chicago in the same capacity effective Oct. 31.
Advertising/Marketing/PR
Rick North, principal, New Markets Now, New
York, named to the newly created position of VP, international ad sales, AETN
International, New York.
Scott Haugenes, senior VP, sales and
marketing, ABC Family Channel, Los Angeles/New York, joins Initiative, New
York, as senior VP/group director, national broadcast, as well as the advisory
committee of Magna Global USA.
Sandra van Berkel, press officer, Suzuki Moto
GP Team, Kent, England, appointed account manager, Priority Holland, Amsterdam.
Jay Monahan, executive director, the Deutsche
Bank Championship, IMG Worldwide, Norton, Mass., named executive VP, new
business development, Fenway Sports Group, Boston.
Technology
Michael Collette, CEO, Ucentric Systems,
Maynard, Mass., named CEO, Narad Networks Inc., Westford, Mass.
Jay Batista, VP, corporate development,
Wegener Corp., Duluth, Ga., appointed director, sales and marketing, Video
Communications Inc., Springfield, Mass.
