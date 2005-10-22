Fates & Fortunes

WHAT'S YOUR FATE?

Broadcast TV

Denise Gough, senior counsel, America Online

Inc., Dulles, Va., joins Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn., as director, legal

affairs.

At KCET Los Angeles: Bohdan Zachary,

director, broadcast and pledge programming, becomes executive director,

broadcasting and communications; Karen Robinson Hunte,

executive in charge of production, The Tavis Smiley

Show, becomes executive director, program development;

Noreen Huang, associate producer,

A Place of Our Own and

Los Niños en Su Casa, KCET's KCEd

division, becomes director, government and community

relations;Joyce Campbell, executive producer, promoted

to executive director, production.

At Central Florida News 13, Orlando, Fla.: Stephen

Chavarie, news director, named to the newly created position of

director, news programming; Rod Fowler, news director,

Bay News 9, Pinellas Park, Fla., named news director.

Cable TV

David Troxel, general manager, Comcast,

Florence, Ala., becomes general manager, Central Alabama systems,

Tuscaloosa/Gadsden, Ala.

Programming

Louise Henry Bryson, executive VP,

distribution and affiliate business development, Lifetime Entertainment

Services, New York, adds newly created post of executive VP/general manager,

Lifetime Movie Network.

Kathleen Polett, director, Midwest sales, NBC

Universal Domestic Television Distribution, Chicago, upped to VP.

Journalism

Brad Stephens, lead anchor, WOFL Orlando,

Fla., joins the KCTV Kansas City, Mo., news team as 4 p.m. anchor and

night-side reporter.

Paula Faris, anchor/sports reporter, WCPO

Cincinnati, joins WMAQ Chicago in the same capacity effective Oct. 31.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Rick North, principal, New Markets Now, New

York, named to the newly created position of VP, international ad sales, AETN

International, New York.

Scott Haugenes, senior VP, sales and

marketing, ABC Family Channel, Los Angeles/New York, joins Initiative, New

York, as senior VP/group director, national broadcast, as well as the advisory

committee of Magna Global USA.

Sandra van Berkel, press officer, Suzuki Moto

GP Team, Kent, England, appointed account manager, Priority Holland, Amsterdam.

Jay Monahan, executive director, the Deutsche

Bank Championship, IMG Worldwide, Norton, Mass., named executive VP, new

business development, Fenway Sports Group, Boston.

Technology

Michael Collette, CEO, Ucentric Systems,

Maynard, Mass., named CEO, Narad Networks Inc., Westford, Mass.

Jay Batista, VP, corporate development,

Wegener Corp., Duluth, Ga., appointed director, sales and marketing, Video

Communications Inc., Springfield, Mass.