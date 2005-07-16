Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast TV

Bob Fein, VP/station manager, KYW Philadelphia/WPSG Philadelphia, moves to WESH Daytona Beach, Fla., as VP/station manager/director, sales, effective Aug. 1.

Cable TV

Ted Schremp, co-founder, cable, media and entertainment division, Hewlett Packard, named corporate VP, IP marketing, Charter Communications.

Diane Dietz, VP, corporate affairs, Midwest division, Comcast, Bloomfield Hills, Mich., appointed senior director, public affairs/VP, The Comcast Foundation, Philadelphia.

Debby Ruth, VP, sales development and advanced advertising strategy, Cox Enterprises, Atlanta, promoted to VP, marketing.

At Time Warner Cable: Terence Rafferty, group VP, finance, New York State region, named senior VP/general manager, Time Warner Cable of New York and New Jersey; Barbara Kelly, senior VP/general manager, Time Warner Cable of New York and New Jersey, adds oversight of the Hudson Valley unit; Sharon C. Moloney, VP/general manager, WPMI Mobile, Ala./WJTC Pensacola, Fla., named regional VP, TWC Media Sales, Dallas.

At Adelphia, Southern California region: Wendy Cullen, formerly VP, corporate sales, channels, AT&T Broadband, Denver, named VP, sales; Keith Hayes, VP, hybrid- fiber-coax technical operations and engineering, Adelphia, Greenwood Village, Colo., appointed VP, operations; Karl Ossentjuk, VP, Internet services product management, Adelphia, Greenwood Village, tapped as VP, marketing.

Programming

Maryam Banikarim, senior VP, strategic marketing, Univision Communications, New York, appointed chief marketing officer.

At MTV Networks: Josh Greenberg, creative director/ co-producer/producer, MTV Movie Awards/creative director, ASA branding campaign/VH1 Classic launch, named senior VP, programming and creative strategy, MTV Latin America; Tatiana Rodriguez, VP, programming and acquisitions, Nickelodeon Latin America, named VP, programming and creative strategy; Vicente Solis, VP, programming and music programming, VH1 Latin America, Los Angeles, appointed VP, programming and creative strategy, Miami.

At Spike TV, Los Angeles: Pancho Mansfield, senior VP, development, Showtime Networks, named executive VP, original series; Bill McGoldrick, VP, series development, USA Networks, Los Angeles, joins as VP, original scripted series; Sharon Levy, executive VP, programming/executive producer, Stone & Co. Entertainment, Los Angeles, named senior VP, alternative programming.

At Turner: Jennifer Dargan, consultant, special projects, Turner South, Atlanta, named director, public relations, Turner Classic Movies, Atlanta; Tom Owens, manager, Web operations, Turner South, promoted to director, interactive media technology.

Journalism

At American Public Media, Los Angeles: Kai Ryssdal, host, Marketplace Morning Report and Sound Money, relinquishes her post on Marketplace Morning Report, and adds host, Marketplace, effective Aug. 1; Tinku Ray, independent contractor, Weekend America, Los Angeles, named editor and reporter.

At WGN Chicago: Ana Belaval, network correspondent, national morning show, Univision, New York, named feature reporter, WGN Morning News; Pat Tomasulo, sports reporter/anchor, WKBW Buffalo, N.Y., joins WGN News in the same capacity.

Rick Iler, news director, KARK Little Rock, Ark., becomes assistant news director, KPHO Phoenix.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Promoted at Millennium Sales & Marketing: Mark Deutsch, sales manager, Los Angeles, to VP/sales manager; Tony Garcia, sales manager, Chicago, to VP/sales manager; John Hefner, sales manager, Chicago, to VP, sales manager; Patty Lynch, general manager, St. Louis, to VP/general manager; Nancy McDonald, general manager, Denver, to VP/general manager; DominickPatrone, team manager, New York, to VP/DOS team manager; Jan Thompson, general manager, Minneapolis, to VP/general manager; Jane Wrobel, general manager, Tampa, to VP/general manager.

Technology

Tonya McCollohs, major account representative, Omni Business Products, Atlanta, appointed sales representative, Digital System Technology, Atlanta.

Brian Olson, product specialist, Pinnacle Systems, Omaha, Neb., to manager, channel branding and master control, Miranda, Omaha.