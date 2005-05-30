Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

Broadcast TV

Tracy Record, executive producer, KCPQ Tacoma, Wash., named assistant news director.

Carlos Sanchez, general manager, XHAS San Diego (Telemundo), named VP/general manager, KBLR Las Vegas.

Cable TV

At Rainbow Network Sales: Kurt Greves, VP, Central/Western regions/affiliate advertising, Comedy Central, named VP, affiliate advertising, Santa Monica, Calif.; Kathy Newberger, regional sales manager, Rainbow, named director, affiliate advertising, New York.

Peter C. Stern, senior VP, strategic planning, Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn., promoted to executive VP, product management.

Michael A. Hill, senior director, operations for Montgomery County, Comcast, Bethesda, Md., named regional VP, operations, Comcast Business Services Washington Metro/Virginia region.

Programming

Long Ellis, VP, national advertising sales, Comedy Central, New York, appointed COO, MTV Networks ad sales, New York.

Lauren Corrao, senior VP, original programming/head of development, Comedy Central, New York, promoted to executive VP, original programming and development.

Jon Achar, director, creative services, ESPN, New York, promoted to VP, creative services, ESPN marketing.

Katherine O’Hearn, creator/executive producer, Topic A With Tina Brown, CNBC, named executive producer, This Week With George Stephanopoulos, ABC News, Washington.

Deborah K. Bradley, VP, Western regional sales manager, Paramount Domestic Television, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP, cable sales manager.

Kirk Olson, director, advertiser sales, Sony Pictures Television, Chicago, promoted to VP, Central region.

Jodi Davis, consultant, Nickelodeon Preschool and Nickelodeon Digital Television, New York, named VP, communications.

Tom Watson, VP/sales team leader, ABC, New York, named VP, advertising sales, Logo, New York.

Karl Carter, co-CEO, Inner City Enterprises, Los Angeles, named VP, marketing and vanguard ideas, Current TV network, San Francisco.

Stacey Killian Hagewood, contract producer, Shop At Home/Gospel Music Channel, Nashville, Tenn., named VP, creative services, Great American Country, Nashville, Tenn.

At GSN, Santa Monica, Calif: Michael Bevan, director, development, promoted to executive director, development; Thom MacNamara, manager, production, promoted to director, production.

Tonia Lee, director, IT strategy and development, The Weather Channel, Atlanta, named director, corporate development strategy and development.

Gideon Cohen, head of on-air talent, CSTV, New York, named director, sports broadcasting and marketing, IF Management Inc., New York.

Journalism

Christine Nubla, reporter/traffic anchor, KNTV San Jose, Calif., named anchor, SportsRise, Comcast SportsNet West, Sacramento, Calif.

Radio

Dave Douglas, program director, WBIX(AM) Natick, Mass., named program director WBOS(FM) Brookline, Mass.

Greg Runyon, program director, KKRQ(FM) Iowa City, Iowa, named program director, KZIA(FM) Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Dan Griffin, manager, Southeast advertiser/agency division, Atlanta, Arbitron Inc., named director, client development, GSF Media, Nashville, Tenn.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

David Marans, media research director, J. Walter Thompson/Mindshare, New York, named executive VP, IAG Research, New York.

Nathalie Alfred, manager, marketing, Mediaedge:cia, New York, named partner, marketing and communications.