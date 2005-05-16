Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Dee Joyce, creative services director, WWL New Orleans, named director, marketing and creative services, KPIX/KBHK San Francisco.

Steven Soldinger, COO/VP, television, Equity Broadcasting Corp., Little Rock, Ark., named VP/general manager, WGNT Norfolk, Va.

Thelma Abril, sales director, KDRX Phoenix and KHRR Sierra Vista, Ariz., promoted to VP/general manager.

John Crowley, assistant sports editor, San Francisco Examiner, to online producer, KPIX San Francisco.

Programming

Rochelle DiRe, senior VP, human resources, Court TV, New York, promoted to executive VP, human resources.

Ronald H. Furman, executive VP, sales and marketing, Univision Television Network, New York, named senior VP, ad sales, MTV, MTV2, mtvU and MTV.com, New York.

At World Wrestling Entertainment, Stamford, Conn.: Joan Aceste, senior VP, legal and business affairs, Comedy Central, New York, named senior VP, legal affairs; Brett Wingate, executive creative director, Manhattan Marketing Ensemble, New York, appointed VP, creative services.

At Discovery: Sarita Smith, VP, research and planning, Discovery Networks U.S., Silver Spring, Md., promoted to senior VP; Scott Kohn, account executive, New York region, promoted to VP, Southeast sales region, advertising sales, Discovery Networks U.S., Atlanta; Michele Solomon, senior marketing manager, marketing partnerships, NBA, New York, named marketing director, Discovery Solutions, New York.

Catherine Captain, director, marketing research, USA Today, New York, named VP, marketing, MSNBC.com, Redmond, Wash.

Jill Lindeman, senior account director, creative services, BBC Broadcast, London, joins Disney ABC Cable Networks Group as VP/creative director, marketing, Disney Channel, Burbank, Calif.

Lori Peterzell, director, advertising, A&E Network, New York, named VP, consumer advertising.

Alvaro Paes de Barros, senior director, distribution, MTV Networks Latin America, Miami, promoted to VP.

Barry Schulman, senior VP, programming, Pax Television, West Palm Beach, Fla., named director/executive producer, culture and arts programming, Thirteen/WNET New York.

Diane Ekeblad, director, West Coast publicity, CBS Entertainment, Los Angeles, promoted to executive director.

Bruce Catania, supervising producer, Telepictures Productions, Burbank, Calif., named VP, production.

Denise Cullen, sports reporter/anchor, named sports director, Central Florida News 13, Orlando, Fla.

Journalism

Katie Boyle, senior producer/producer, 48 Hours, CBS News, New York, named senior broadcast producer, The Early Show.

Solana Pyne, freelance investigative reporter, Newsday/The Village Voice, New York, named police reporter, NY1 News, New York.

Kim Miller, general assignment reporter, KDFW Dallas, named weekday co-anchor, morning news, KEYE Austin, Texas.

At KCEN Temple, Texas: Kelley Barr, morning anchor, Texas Today, promoted to evening co-anchor; Lenka Gerrish, anchor, KEVN Rapid City, S.D., named morning anchor.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Goodman Media International, New York: Sakura Komiyama, corporate liaison, Yahoo! account, Sony Corp. of America, New York, named senior account executive; Olivia Dupuis, senior account executive, promoted to account director; Danielle Rhoades, senior account executive, promoted to account director; Beth Olsen, associate director, public relations, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, joins as account director.