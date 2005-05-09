Fates & Fortunes
What's your fate?
Broadcast TV
Michael Burrell, general sales manager, WXIA
Atlanta, named VP/station manager, Viacom's West Palm Beach, Fla., triopoly:
WTVX Fort Pierce, Fla., WWHB(CA) and WTCN(CA).
Lily Stolzberg, field reporter, WLNY
Riverhead, N.Y., promoted to assistant news director/ co-anchor,
News 55 Live at 11.
Jennifer Mitchell, senior Web
writer/producer, KGO San Francisco, promoted to Web manager.
Andrew W. Tingley, editor, Dove
Communications, Marion, Ill., joins WAQP Saginaw, Mich., as production
manager.
Cable TV
Henry Schwab, VP, network development,
Pensacola, Fla., system, Cox Communications, appointed VP, network development,
Cox Communications, Las Vegas.
Troy Quincy, general manager, high-speed data
services, Bright House Networks, Bakersfield, Calif., promoted to VP, broadband
internet services.
Dave Seibold, corporate director, performance
management, Charter Communications, St. Louis, appointed VP, customer
experience, Insight Communications, Louisville, Ky.
Programming
At Good Morning America, ABC News,
New York: Ken Litwin, executive director, production
and operations, promoted to VP, production and operations, newsmagazines,
longform productions; Tony Mandile, associate
director, production, promoted to director, production and operations,
newsmagazines and longform programs; Rob Lewis,
operations producer, promoted to director, production and operations.
At NBC Universal: Deborah Reif, executive VP,
financial structuring, New York, named president, digital media;
Kathy Kelly-Brown, VP, entertainment publicity, named
senior VP, corporate communications and media relations, Burbank, Calif.
At MTV, New York: Rachel Baumgarten, senior
director, integrated marketing, promoted to VP; Catherine
Balsam-Schwaber, VP, integrated marketing and programming, Rock
the Vote, becomes senior director, integrated marketing, Los Angeles;
Carryl Pierre, director, integrated marketing, mtvU,
named director, MTV business development; Sean
Phillips, manager, integrated marketing, MTV2 moves to director,
mtvU.
Lee Rolontz, VP, original music production,
VH1, New York, promoted to senior VP, original music production.
Maria Kennedy, director, direct response,
advertising sales, Discovery Networks U.S., New York, promoted to VP.
Joel Spicola, account executive, Comcast,
Denver, joins Turner Ad Group as director, sponsorships, Turner Media Group
Inc., Denver.
Lisa Chader, director, corporate
communications, MTV Networks, Los Angeles, named VP, press, Country Music
Channel, Nashville, Tenn.
Pola Changnon, VP, on-air production, Cartoon
Network, Atlanta, adds executive producer, program production.
Vince Roberts, senior VP, technology and
operations, Disney-ABC Cable Networks Group, promoted to executive VP,
worldwide technology and operations, Disney-ABC Cable Networks Group and Walt
Disney Television International, Burbank, Calif.
Lenny Bart, senior VP, administration, Warner
Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Burbank, Calif., promoted to executive
VP, administration.
Peter Green, VP, national sales, Weather.com,
New York, named senior VP, national sales manager.
At Starz Entertainment Group, Englewood, Colo.: Brian
Huggins, senior manager, market intelligence, to director,
strategic planning; Joe Zamora, senior manager,
strategic planning, to director, strategic planning; Dale
Fleddermann, director, human resources information systems/IT
liaison, senior management/human resources, The Solae Co., St. Louis, joins as
director, human resources systems and compliance.
Bruce Koblish, executive VP, ministry
development, The Worship Network, Clearwater, Fla., appointed president and
CEO.
Journalism
Lisa Cabrera, weekend anchor, WBFS Miami, and
reporter, WFOR Miami, joins WNYW New York as general assignment reporter;
Giovanna Drpic, reporter, WKMG Orlando, Fla., joins
WWOR Secaucus, N.J., as general assignment reporter.
Radio
Ken West, assistant program director/music
director, WROR Boston, promoted to program director.
Kevin Lapp, account executive, Interep, Los
Angeles named director, sales, Clear Channel Radio Sales Hispanic, Los Angeles.
At Sirius, New York: Mark Kallen, VP, sales,
Infinity Radio Sales, Los Angeles, joins as Western regional sales director;
Stephen Scheu, national sales manager, WCKG(FM)
Elmwood Park, Ill., joins as Midwest regional sales director; Kevin
Zoback, account executive, Disney/ABC, New York, joins as New York
account manager.
Advertising/Marketing/PR
At Clear Channel Katz Advantage: Brian
Callahan, senior VP, business development, New York, named
VP/director, Boston; Michelle Eagleeye, senior account
manager, Network Advantage, Chicago, named senior director, marketing business
development team.
Richard Alcott, executive VP, marketing,
AudioAudit, Paramus, N.J., named executive VP/managing director, Western region
client services, Initiative, Los Angeles.
Technology
David Nicholas, VP, worldwide sales, N2
Broadband, Atlanta, named senior VP, strategic sales, Xtend Networks,
Atlanta.
