Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Michael Burrell, general sales manager, WXIA

Atlanta, named VP/station manager, Viacom's West Palm Beach, Fla., triopoly:

WTVX Fort Pierce, Fla., WWHB(CA) and WTCN(CA).

Lily Stolzberg, field reporter, WLNY

Riverhead, N.Y., promoted to assistant news director/ co-anchor,

News 55 Live at 11.

Jennifer Mitchell, senior Web

writer/producer, KGO San Francisco, promoted to Web manager.

Andrew W. Tingley, editor, Dove

Communications, Marion, Ill., joins WAQP Saginaw, Mich., as production

manager.

Cable TV

Henry Schwab, VP, network development,

Pensacola, Fla., system, Cox Communications, appointed VP, network development,

Cox Communications, Las Vegas.

Troy Quincy, general manager, high-speed data

services, Bright House Networks, Bakersfield, Calif., promoted to VP, broadband

internet services.

Dave Seibold, corporate director, performance

management, Charter Communications, St. Louis, appointed VP, customer

experience, Insight Communications, Louisville, Ky.

Programming

At Good Morning America, ABC News,

New York: Ken Litwin, executive director, production

and operations, promoted to VP, production and operations, newsmagazines,

longform productions; Tony Mandile, associate

director, production, promoted to director, production and operations,

newsmagazines and longform programs; Rob Lewis,

operations producer, promoted to director, production and operations.

At NBC Universal: Deborah Reif, executive VP,

financial structuring, New York, named president, digital media;

Kathy Kelly-Brown, VP, entertainment publicity, named

senior VP, corporate communications and media relations, Burbank, Calif.

At MTV, New York: Rachel Baumgarten, senior

director, integrated marketing, promoted to VP; Catherine

Balsam-Schwaber, VP, integrated marketing and programming, Rock

the Vote, becomes senior director, integrated marketing, Los Angeles;

Carryl Pierre, director, integrated marketing, mtvU,

named director, MTV business development; Sean

Phillips, manager, integrated marketing, MTV2 moves to director,

mtvU.

Lee Rolontz, VP, original music production,

VH1, New York, promoted to senior VP, original music production.

Maria Kennedy, director, direct response,

advertising sales, Discovery Networks U.S., New York, promoted to VP.

Joel Spicola, account executive, Comcast,

Denver, joins Turner Ad Group as director, sponsorships, Turner Media Group

Inc., Denver.

Lisa Chader, director, corporate

communications, MTV Networks, Los Angeles, named VP, press, Country Music

Channel, Nashville, Tenn.

Pola Changnon, VP, on-air production, Cartoon

Network, Atlanta, adds executive producer, program production.

Vince Roberts, senior VP, technology and

operations, Disney-ABC Cable Networks Group, promoted to executive VP,

worldwide technology and operations, Disney-ABC Cable Networks Group and Walt

Disney Television International, Burbank, Calif.

Lenny Bart, senior VP, administration, Warner

Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Burbank, Calif., promoted to executive

VP, administration.

Peter Green, VP, national sales, Weather.com,

New York, named senior VP, national sales manager.

At Starz Entertainment Group, Englewood, Colo.: Brian

Huggins, senior manager, market intelligence, to director,

strategic planning; Joe Zamora, senior manager,

strategic planning, to director, strategic planning; Dale

Fleddermann, director, human resources information systems/IT

liaison, senior management/human resources, The Solae Co., St. Louis, joins as

director, human resources systems and compliance.

Bruce Koblish, executive VP, ministry

development, The Worship Network, Clearwater, Fla., appointed president and

CEO.

Journalism

Lisa Cabrera, weekend anchor, WBFS Miami, and

reporter, WFOR Miami, joins WNYW New York as general assignment reporter;

Giovanna Drpic, reporter, WKMG Orlando, Fla., joins

WWOR Secaucus, N.J., as general assignment reporter.

Radio

Ken West, assistant program director/music

director, WROR Boston, promoted to program director.

Kevin Lapp, account executive, Interep, Los

Angeles named director, sales, Clear Channel Radio Sales Hispanic, Los Angeles.

At Sirius, New York: Mark Kallen, VP, sales,

Infinity Radio Sales, Los Angeles, joins as Western regional sales director;

Stephen Scheu, national sales manager, WCKG(FM)

Elmwood Park, Ill., joins as Midwest regional sales director; Kevin

Zoback, account executive, Disney/ABC, New York, joins as New York

account manager.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Clear Channel Katz Advantage: Brian

Callahan, senior VP, business development, New York, named

VP/director, Boston; Michelle Eagleeye, senior account

manager, Network Advantage, Chicago, named senior director, marketing business

development team.

Richard Alcott, executive VP, marketing,

AudioAudit, Paramus, N.J., named executive VP/managing director, Western region

client services, Initiative, Los Angeles.

Technology

David Nicholas, VP, worldwide sales, N2

Broadband, Atlanta, named senior VP, strategic sales, Xtend Networks,

Atlanta.