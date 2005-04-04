Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

At KGO San Francisco: David Piechowski, freelance Web writer, San Francisco, joins as Web producer; Erik Rosales, anchor/reporter, KGPE Fresno, Calif., named general assignment reporter, South Bay Bureau, San Jose, Calif.

Jeff Holub, creative services director, marketing, KICU San Jose, Calif., named director, KTVU San Jose, Calif. and KICU Oakland, Calif.; Joon Hee Lim, writer/producer/editor, KICU San Jose, Calif., promoted to senior writer/producer/editor.

Cable TV

Fred Fouse, SVP, Qwest, Denver, named VP/GM, digital phone, national division, Time Warner Cable, Englewood, Colo.

At Cox Media: Sandy Mencher, VP, business operations, Gulf Coast system, promoted to executive director, financial planning and analysis, Atlanta;Cathy Ferguson, marketing coordinator and corporate event planner, Shenandoah Life Insurance, Roanoke, Va., named account coordinator, Roanoke, Va.

Marge Jackson, area director, marketing, Eatontown, N.J., named senior director, marketing, Comcast Cable, Northern New Jersey.

Programming

Matthew Glotzer, VP, VOD and business development, Fox Filmed Entertainment, Los Angeles, appointed VP, digital media.

Corey Silverman, SVP, advertising sales, Fuse network, New York, appointed SVP, advertising sales, INdTV New York.

At Fine Living network, Los Angeles: Susie Romano, director, marketing, promoted to VP; Nicole Radford, manager, post production and creative services, promoted to director, creative services.

Michele Toti, director, marketing and promotions, The John Walsh Show, NBC Enterprises, named executive producer, Concrete Pictures, Los Angeles.

Annette Lindstrom, director, marketing, HGTV, Knoxville, Tenn., promoted to VP, marketing.

At Court TV, New York: Andrew Siegel promoted from director, research to senior director, programming research; Emil Freund promoted from VP to senior VP, information technology; Daniel Sze upped from senior director to VP, information technology.

Journalism

Linda Burns, line producer, Life & Times, KCET Los Angeles, promoted to supervising producer.

Phil Ferro, morning and noon meteorologist, Telemundo 51, Miami, named chief meteorologist, WSVN Miami.

At CN8, The Comcast network: Steve Katsoulis, producer, Minnesota Sports Tonight, Fox Sports One and Fox Sports Headline News Service, Fox Sports, Los Angeles, named senior producer, Sports Pulse; Sara Edwards, entertainment reporter and film critic, NBC affiliates/arts and entertainment reporter, WHDH Boston, promoted to senior producer, Backstage With Barry Nolan, and co-host, American Builder.

Radio

Andi Sporkin, communications and marketing consultant, named VP, communications, NPR, Washington.

Jeffrey Boden, director, sales, WJZW(FM) and WRQX(FM) Washington, named president/GM of the stations.

Natalie Conner, VP/director, sales, WXTU(FM) and WRDW(FM) Philadelphia, appointed GM, WXTU.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Tom Kuhn, senior VP, account supervisor, Gianettino & Meredith Advertising Inc., Short Hills, N.J., joins MediaCom, New York, as SVP/group planning director, VW/Audi account.

Technology

George Wojtan, formerly a partner, Cabling Technology Sales Inc., Mt. Prospect, Ill., becomes datacom and telecom sales manager, Western region, Network Video Technologies, Menlo Park, Calif.

At RGB: Matthew Gregory, director, sales, Terayon Communications, Santa Clara, Calif., joins as director, sales.

Joel Patrick Kennedy, writer, Bader Rutter & Associates, Milwaukee, promoted to account executive.

Allied Fields

Alan Tschirner, director, engineering, National Cable Television Cooperative, Lenexa, Kan., promoted to VP, hardware.