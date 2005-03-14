Fates & Fortunes
What’s your fate?
Broadcast TV
Tony Gajek, media buyer, Media Period,
Bloomfield Hills, Mich., joins WKBD Detroit, as sales account executive.
Tom Zito, sales account executive, WXYZ
Detroit, joins WKBD Detroit as national sales manager.
Cable TV
Mark A. Harrad, VP, corporate communications,
Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn., promoted to senior VP.
At Cox Communications: Thomas “Duffy”
Leone, VP, operations, San Diego system, upped to region
VP/general manager, Orange County, Calif.; Sandy
Mencher, VP, business operations, Gulf Coast system, tapped as
executive director, financial planning and analysis.
Programming
At Paramount Network Television: Dan Kupetz,
formerly VP, business affairs, rejoins the network as senior VP, business
affairs.
At CBS Entertainment: Gary Silver, VP,
business affairs, elevated to senior VP; Roni Mueller,
VP, business affairs, elevated to senior VP.
At The WB Network, Burbank, Calif.: Michael
Roberts, SVP, current programming, promoted to EVP, current
programming; Brett King, VP, current programs,
Paramount Network Television, joins as SVP, current programming;
Tana Jamieson, SVP, original movies, adds SVP, current
programming.
Penny Reiss, founder/president, R Brand,
Inc., named VP, product integration, Showtime networks, Los Angeles.
Jim Dowd, senior press manager, NBC
Entertainment Publicity, Burbank, Calif., promoted to director.
John Alexander, VP, international sales,
Hallmark Entertainment, London, promoted to senior VP, international sales and
worldwide DVD distribution, Hallmark Entertainment, New York.
Robyn Ulrich, VP, marketing, DIY Network,
Knoxville, Tenn., promoted to senior VP, marketing and public relations.
Pierluigi Gazzolo, regional director,
affiliate sales, MTV Networks Latin America, Miami, appointed managing
director.
Cyndy Cecil, creative director, executive
producer, Showtime Networks named VP, programming, Mag Rack, New York.
Jon Litner, executive VP/COO, National Hockey
League, New York, named president, Sterling Entertainment Enterprises, New
York.
Jennifer Roccia Moreau, director,
communications, Pro Cycling Tour, named director, media relations, FSN
Pittsburgh.
Jodie McAfee, managing partner/VP, content
acquisitions, Cayde & Associates LCC, named VP, business development,
Turner Media Group, Inc., Denver.
Journalism
Julie Banderas, weekend anchor, WNYW New
York, joins Fox News Channel as general assignment news reporter, New York
Bureau.
Seth Magalaner, producer, FSN, CSTV, MLB
Productions and Seattle Seahawks, named senior producer,
Out of Bounds With Lou Tilley, CN8, The
Comcast Network, Philadelphia.
Radio
Tom Langmyer, VP/general manager, KMOX St.
Louis, and national VP/programming, news/talk radio stations, Infinity
Broadcasting, named VP/general manager, WGN Chicago, Tribune Co., effective
March 21.
Tom Crann, national host/producer, classical
music, Minnesota Public Radio, KNOW Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Classical 24,
named regional host, All Things Considered,
Minnesota Public Radio, KNOW Minneapolis-St. Paul.
Dawn Jones, local sales manager, WZFX(FM)
Whiteville, N.C., and WUKS(FM) Saint Pauls, N.C., named sales manager, new
business and non-traditional revenue and training, Fayetteville, N.C., station
cluster.
Technology
Matt Danilowicz, senior market development,
Thomson Grass Valley, named VP, broadcast business, Pinnacle Systems, Mountain
View, Calif.
Allied Fields
At The Network Radio Research Council, New York: Barry
Feldman, executive director, marketing research, American Urban
Radio Networks, elected chair; Dr. Tom Evans,
president/SVP, research, ABC Radio Networks, elected vice chair.
Robin Fenton, standards administrator, The
Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Exton, Pa., promoted to manager,
standards operations.
