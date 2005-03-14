Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast TV

Tony Gajek, media buyer, Media Period,

Bloomfield Hills, Mich., joins WKBD Detroit, as sales account executive.

Tom Zito, sales account executive, WXYZ

Detroit, joins WKBD Detroit as national sales manager.

Cable TV

Mark A. Harrad, VP, corporate communications,

Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn., promoted to senior VP.

At Cox Communications: Thomas “Duffy”

Leone, VP, operations, San Diego system, upped to region

VP/general manager, Orange County, Calif.; Sandy

Mencher, VP, business operations, Gulf Coast system, tapped as

executive director, financial planning and analysis.

Programming

At Paramount Network Television: Dan Kupetz,

formerly VP, business affairs, rejoins the network as senior VP, business

affairs.

At CBS Entertainment: Gary Silver, VP,

business affairs, elevated to senior VP; Roni Mueller,

VP, business affairs, elevated to senior VP.

At The WB Network, Burbank, Calif.: Michael

Roberts, SVP, current programming, promoted to EVP, current

programming; Brett King, VP, current programs,

Paramount Network Television, joins as SVP, current programming;

Tana Jamieson, SVP, original movies, adds SVP, current

programming.

Penny Reiss, founder/president, R Brand,

Inc., named VP, product integration, Showtime networks, Los Angeles.

Jim Dowd, senior press manager, NBC

Entertainment Publicity, Burbank, Calif., promoted to director.

John Alexander, VP, international sales,

Hallmark Entertainment, London, promoted to senior VP, international sales and

worldwide DVD distribution, Hallmark Entertainment, New York.

Robyn Ulrich, VP, marketing, DIY Network,

Knoxville, Tenn., promoted to senior VP, marketing and public relations.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, regional director,

affiliate sales, MTV Networks Latin America, Miami, appointed managing

director.

Cyndy Cecil, creative director, executive

producer, Showtime Networks named VP, programming, Mag Rack, New York.

Jon Litner, executive VP/COO, National Hockey

League, New York, named president, Sterling Entertainment Enterprises, New

York.

Jennifer Roccia Moreau, director,

communications, Pro Cycling Tour, named director, media relations, FSN

Pittsburgh.

Jodie McAfee, managing partner/VP, content

acquisitions, Cayde & Associates LCC, named VP, business development,

Turner Media Group, Inc., Denver.

Journalism

Julie Banderas, weekend anchor, WNYW New

York, joins Fox News Channel as general assignment news reporter, New York

Bureau.

Seth Magalaner, producer, FSN, CSTV, MLB

Productions and Seattle Seahawks, named senior producer,

Out of Bounds With Lou Tilley, CN8, The

Comcast Network, Philadelphia.

Radio

Tom Langmyer, VP/general manager, KMOX St.

Louis, and national VP/programming, news/talk radio stations, Infinity

Broadcasting, named VP/general manager, WGN Chicago, Tribune Co., effective

March 21.

Tom Crann, national host/producer, classical

music, Minnesota Public Radio, KNOW Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Classical 24,

named regional host, All Things Considered,

Minnesota Public Radio, KNOW Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Dawn Jones, local sales manager, WZFX(FM)

Whiteville, N.C., and WUKS(FM) Saint Pauls, N.C., named sales manager, new

business and non-traditional revenue and training, Fayetteville, N.C., station

cluster.

Technology

Matt Danilowicz, senior market development,

Thomson Grass Valley, named VP, broadcast business, Pinnacle Systems, Mountain

View, Calif.

Allied Fields

At The Network Radio Research Council, New York: Barry

Feldman, executive director, marketing research, American Urban

Radio Networks, elected chair; Dr. Tom Evans,

president/SVP, research, ABC Radio Networks, elected vice chair.

Robin Fenton, standards administrator, The

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Exton, Pa., promoted to manager,

standards operations.