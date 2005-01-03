Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Collin Gaston, national sales manager, WAWS Jacksonville, Fla., and WTEV Jacksonville, named local sales manager, WAWS Jacksonville.

Angela Lindsay, account executive, KRON San Francisco, to KPIX San Francisco in the same capacity.

Sheryl Wyrostok, general sales manager, KFOG(FM) San Francisco, to account executive, sales, KBHK-TV San Francisco.

Cable TV

John Pitts, regional VP, technical operations, Comcast Cable, Philadelphia, promoted to VP, telephony services, Pennsylvania and Delaware regions.

At Insight Communications: Alex Crowley, district VP, central Indiana, promoted to VP, phone products, New York; Wendy Henry, district marketing manager, promoted to district VP, central Indiana.

Robert V. Moel, president, Kansas City division, Time Warner Cable, Kansas City, Mo., appointed president, southwest division, Time Warner Cable, Flower Mound (Dallas), Texas.

At Comcast, Philadelphia: Rachel Lee, director, new video product development, promoted to senior director; Michael Aaronson, manager, new product development, promoted to national director, on-demand marketing.

Jon Shaver, business development consultant, cable TV programming, various clients, joins Comcast Media Center as director, content development, Denver.

Programming

At MTV, New York: Larry Divney, chief operating officer, ad sales, named president, ad sales; Doug Rohrer, senior VP/general sales manager, named EVP/senior advisor to Divney; Nicole Vorias, VP, alternative TV development, The Firm, Los Angeles, appointed senior director, production development; Ethan Goldman, manager, East Coast development, VH1, New York, appointed director, production development.

Suzanne Kolb, executive VP, marketing, The WB Television Network, Los Angeles, appointed senior VP, marketing, E! Networks, Los Angeles, effective Jan. 18, 2005.

Ray Hopkins, executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Gemstar-TV Guide, New York, named chief operating officer, YES Network, New York.

Dan Harrison, VP, strategic program planning, Bravo, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP, cross-network strategy and emerging networks, NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, Burbank.

Diane Weingart, regional manager, new business development, Adelphia Cable, Florida region, appointed VP, affiliate marketing, HSN, St. Petersburg, Fla.

At Starz! Entertainment Group: Debbie Alther, director, program planning and scheduling, promoted to executive director; Christine Flynn, director, on-air promotion, named executive director, creative services; Ellen Mednick, director, on-air promotion, promoted to executive director.

Lisa Richards, manager, sales, marketing and point-of-sale, Starz Encore Group, Hoboken, N.J., named affiliate sales director, Western region, WWE Enterprises, Stamford, Conn.

Journalism

Alex Benes, reporter, presidential conventions/presidential election, WCBS New York, named executive producer, political and investigative reporting.

Lu Parker, host, Great Day SA, KENS San Antonio, Texas, named co-anchor News @ Ten: Weekend Edition, KTLA Los Angeles.

Kathryn Scott, producer, Sound Money, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, Minn., named senior producer, Weekend America, American Public Media, Los Angeles.

Tom Sileo, news production specialist, Associated Press, Washington, D.C., joins the Media Center, Tribune Broadcasting, Washington, as a morning producer.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Linda Narbey, VP/account director, MPG Arnold Advertising, Boston, named senior VP/group planning director, ConAgra refrigerated frozen and snack foods accounts, MediaCom, New York.

Radio

Tom Bartunek, general manager, WQXR New York, named president, New York Times Radio.

Michael Berkowitz, national sales manager, KYW-TV Philadelphia, adds national sales manager, WPHT(AM) Philadelphia.

Technology

Tony Morelli, program manager, Prism Wireless business unit, Globespan Virata, Red Bank, N.J., joins broadcast communications division, Television Broadcast Systems, Harris Corporation, Mason, Ohio, as senior manager, TV business programs.

Allied Fields

Steve Necessary, president, video-on-demand division, Concurrent Computer Corporation, Duluth, Ga., to board of directors, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., Old Bridge, N.J.

Mike Hackett, editor, Avenue Edit, Santa Monica, Calif., to staff editor, Crush Editorial, Santa Monica.

