Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

At KPIX San Francisco: Stephanie Nelson, sales assistant, KBHK San Francisco, joins as account executive, new business development team; Russell Garcia,

director/technical director, KLAS Las Vegas, named studio operations technician.

At KPTV/KPDX Portland, Ore.: Michael Brostek, general sales manager, WNEM Saginaw, Mich., joins in the same capacity; Patrick McCreery, assistant news director, KPTV, promoted to news director.

Programming

Robert Hayes, VP, new media, Showtime Networks, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Matthew Palmer, VP, strategic marketing, Discovery Communications Inc., New York, named senior VP, marketing, Disney Channel, Burbank, Calif.

Kevin M. Egan, VP, finance, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., named VP/chief financial officer, CNBC/CNBC International, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

At Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles: Sean McCreary, director, creative services, promoted to VP; Leslie Len, senior manager, on-air promotion and creative services, promoted to director, creative services.

At CMT, Nashville, Tenn.: Suzanne Norman, accounting manager, CBS Cable, Nashville, named VP, finance; Sarah Brock, director, program development and production, promoted to VP, production.

Paul Iaffaldano, senior VP, national sales and advertising product development, TWC media solutions group, The Weather Channel, Atlanta, named executive VP/general manager.

Farley Lafferty, president/ founder, Forte Services, San Diego, joins The Inspiration Networks, Charlotte, N.C., as director, print and new media production.

Edward Printz, division president, The MasterLink Group, Dallas-Fort Worth, appointed VP, network operations, Houston Regional Sports Network, Houston.

Journalism

Adriana Varela, promoted from morning anchor to main evening anchor, KUVS Sacramento, Calif.

Michael Hill, morning anchor, KTVT Dallas, joins WGNO New Orleans, as co-anchor, 5 and 6 p.m. weekday newscasts and 10 p.m. weeknight newscast.

Candra McGee, reporter/fill-in anchor, KMID Midland, Texas, joins KCEN Temple, Texas, in the same capacity.

Radio

Rex D. Conklin, manager, broadcast media, Sears, Roebuck and Co., Hoffman Estates, Ill., named corporate media director, Univision Radio, Chicago.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Bob Curcuruto, VP/controller, WCBS New York, and senior VP, Viacom station sales, Westinghouse Electric (Group W)/Viacom, New York, named chief financial officer, National Cable Communications, New York.

Marc Grossmann, senior press manager, NBC, Burbank, Calif., named senior director, Pryor & Associates LLC, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Allied Fields

Roger Miller, senior director, performing rights, BMI, New York, promoted to assistant VP.

Paula A. Kerger, executive VP/COO, Educational Broadcasting Corp., New York, named vice chair, board of trustees, American Public Television, Boston.

Ross Becker, news anchor, KTNV Las Vegas, elected representative, board of directors, The Associated Press Television and Radio Association, Nevada and California.