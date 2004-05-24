Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Programming

Damona Resnick, administrator, casting department, Paramount Television, Hollywood, named producer, talent diversity initiative, NBC network, Burbank, Calif.

Oliver Dizon, senior VP/group director, Paramount, MediaVest, New York, named senior VP, strategic sales planning and revenue enhancement, customer marketing and sales, ESPN/ABC Sports, New York.

Marc Fein, VP, programming and acquisitions, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles, joins Outdoor Life Network, Stamford, Conn., as senior VP, programming and production.

Tony Lynn, CEO, Agile Enterprises, Beverly Hills, Calif., named senior VP, program distribution, Showtime Networks, LosAngeles.

Journalism

At ESPN: Gil de Ferran, retired Indy Racing League driver, named analyst, Indy 500 programming, ESPN/ESPN2, Indianapolis; Dick Enberg, sports announcer, CBS, named commentator, French Open and Wimbledon championships. ESPN, Bristol, Conn.; Rick Majerus, former basketball coach, University of Utah, named college basketball game analyst, College Gamenight/SportsCenter, ESPN/ESPN2, Bristol, Conn.

At KPNX Phoenix: Veronica Sanchez, general assignment reporter, KTNV Las Vegas, named general assignment reporter; Heather Lovett Dunn, senior morning producer, KPHO Phoenix, becomes executive producer; Derek Torgerson, sports producer, promoted to sports reporter/producer.

At HDNews, Woodbury, N.Y.: Christopher Long, line producer, WWOR New York, named executive producer; Jason Cali, meteorologist/ customer support, MyWeather & Weather Central, Madison, Wis., named weather producer.

Radio

Stan Boston, director, network operations, The Doug Banks Show, Dallas, named program director, The Touch, ABC Radio Networks, Dallas.

Susan Karis, VP/market manager, Clear Channel Radio, Phoenix, promoted to regional VP, Arizona.

Steve Borneman, general sales manager, WPLJ(FM) New York, named station manager.

Jim Paluzzi, general manager, KBSU(FM), Boise State Radio, Boise, Idaho, named VP, applied technology, Colorado Public Radio, Denver.

Scott Lindy, operations manager, Clear Channel stations/program director, WPOC(FM) Baltimore, named director, country programming, Sirius Satellite Radio, Nashville, Tenn.

Silvester Vicic, senior producer, Classical Music Service, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, Minn., named manager, Classical 24, St. Paul.

Jan Emmelman-Zablah, account executive, KPTI(FM) San Francisco, named sales manager, national sales, Univision Radio, San Francisco.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Annie McGuire, VP/director, sales, Greater Media, Boston, named senior VP, sales, National Cable Communications, New York.

Wendy Stahl, managing director, WS Associates, New York, joins Interactive Broadband Consulting, New York.

jack B. Poor Jr., executive VP, Petry Media Corp., New York, has joined the Television Bureau of Advertising, New York, as VP, marketing.

At nCUBE, Beaverton, Ore.: Vince O'Malley, senior VP, engineering, named senior VP, delivery and integration; John Boland, general manager/VP, advertising systems group, promoted to VP, North American sales; Bob Bond, VP, software development, promoted to VP, research and development.