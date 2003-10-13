Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Steven Hammel, station manager, KPHO-TV, Phoenix, named VP/general manager.

Errol Gerber, WGN-TV Chicago, account executive, promoted to local sales manager.

Jeff Jackson, regional operations manager, Daimler Chrysler Showcase, BI Performance Services, joins WBDT(TV) Dayton, Ohio, as account executive.

Giuliana Gillette, sales associate, TechTV, San Francisco, named account executive, KBHK(TV) San Francisco.

Programming

Amy Carney, VP, sales, Univision Online, New York, has joined Sony Pictures Television, Culver City, Calif., as senior VP, advertiser sales and operations.

Richard Chamberlain, senior VP, Turner International Advertising Sales, London, promoted to senior VP/national sales manager for TBS Superstation and TNT, New York.

Leslie Glenn-Chesloff,

VP/general manager, WPHL-TV Philadelphia, named senior VP, planning, scheduling and acquisitions, Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York.

Ken Samuel, senior director, program standards, NBC, Burbank, Calif., promoted to VP, compliance and standards.

Zig Gauthier, co-head and VP, alternative programming, Sci Fi Channel, Los Angeles, named VP, development, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles.

James Hitchcock, partner and executive creative director, Ziccardi Partners Frierson Mee, New York, joined CMT, VP, creative and marketing, Nashville, Tenn.

David Metz, director of programming and Internet operations, KGO-TV San Francisco, named VP, production operations, Scripps Productions, Knoxville, Tenn.

Theresa Durso, product manager, WorldGate Communications Inc., Trevose, Pa., named manager, network distribution and service, Hallmark Channel.

At Gemstar-TV Guide, Network Ad Sales, New York:

Andy Morris,

independent consultant, Morris Media Research, and Byron Media Inc., named VP, advertising research; Laura Kroll,

VP, group supervisor, National Broadcast, MPG, named director; Lisette Costa, national accounts manager,

Premiere Radio Networks/Clear Channel Communications, named account executive; Amy Taykan, multi-platform marketing manager, TV Guide Television Group, named account executive.

Greg Wilson, manager, Eagle Television Sales office, San Francisco, named group sales manager, Eagle Television Sales.

At Tribune Entertainment, Los Angeles: Ben Cohen, group supervisor, Mindshare, New York, named account executive, advertiser sales, and Lee Gonsalves, VP, programming and production, E! Networks, Los Angeles, named VP, marketing and creative services.

Jay Schneider, senior VP, production, operations and engineering services, Discovery Communications, Silver Spring, Md., named senior VP, operations, at TV One, Lanham, Md.

Journalism

Trish Turner, producer, CNN Capitol Hill, Washington, has joined Fox News Channel as a White House producer.

Beatrice Myers, executive producer, Bloomberg Television, New York, named news director, CNBC Business News, New York.

Technology

Kenneth S. Williams, COO, Ascent Media Group, Santa Monica, Calif., named president/CEO.