Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

At WETA-TV Washington: Lisa Lindstrom Delany, general counsel, named VP/general counsel; Dana FitzGerald, director, national program marketing, named VP; Adam Gronski, director, corporate marketing, named VP.

Patricia Bodet, director, production and outreach, WOAI(TV) and Clear Channel Television, San Antonio, named director, diversity and outreach, Clear Channel Communications, San Antonio.

David Hershey, director, creative services, Newschannel 8, Washington, joins KTVT(TV)/KTXA(TV) Dallas, in the same capacity.

At KMIZ(TV)/KQFX(TV) Columbia, Mo.: Randy Wright, station manager/chief weathercaster, promoted to VP/GM; Mark Hotchkiss, general sales manager, KSPR(TV) Springfield, Mo., joins as director, sales; Michelle Linn, morning news anchor, named director, promotions and public relations/morning news anchor; Santos Melchor, chief engineer, KYMA-TV Yuma, Ariz., joins in the same capacity.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: Ed Mount, VP/GM, Comcast Central Kentucky systems, has retired after 26 years with the company; Sandie Zeigler, consultant, Comcast Southern Division, Jacksonville, Fla., joins the company as director, learning and development.

Sergio Gambro, consultant, Imagine Broadband, Reston, Va., joins Advance/Newhouse Communications, Syracuse, N.Y., director, operational support systems.

Programming

At Showtime Networks, New York: Patrick Burks, senior VP, field operations, promoted to executive VP, cable distribution; Tom Hayden, senior VP, direct-to-home, promoted to executive VP.

Matthew Bunting, director, entertainment promotion, TNT On-Air Creative, Atlanta, promoted to VP/executive producer.

At VH1, New York: Tracy McGraw, director, VH1 Communications, promoted to VP; Brent Henne, communications consultant, VH1, joins as director, corporate communications.

Anne Gorfinkel, VP, project development and management, Sesame Workshop, New York, promoted to VP/executive director, educational outreach.

At World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., Stamford, Conn.: Neil Lawi, VP, media, Columbia Records, New York, joins as VP, publicity; Dan Levi, VP, college media division, Youthstream Media Networks, Cranbury, N.J., joins as VP, brand marketing.

Walter Rodriguez, executive VP/managing partner, MindShare Mexico, Mexico City, joins Sony Pictures Television International, Mexico City, as regional director, advertising sales.

Tim Alexander, manager, marketing and affiliate services, NBC Cable Networks, Burbank, Calif., promoted to director, affiliate marketing.

Lynne Elander, VP, video product development, Cox Communications, Atlanta, joins Microsoft TV, Redmond, Wash., as GM, marketing.

Donna M. Swajeski, former breakdown writer, Guiding Light

, New York, rejoins as co-headwriter.

Rick Rifle, production designer, Los Angeles, joins TLC's Trading Spaces, Los Angeles/Bethesda, Md., as designer.

Journalism

Jon Bowman, reporter, Denver Daily News, joins KDVR(TV) Denver, as general assignment reporter.