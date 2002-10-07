Fates and Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Kevin Harlan,

GM, WPGX(TV) and WBPC(TV) Panama, Fla., joins WMBD-TV Peoria, Ill., as VP/GM.

Greg McAlister,

former president/GM, KAMC(TV) Lubbock, Texas, joins KLBK-TV Lubbock as VP/GM.

Joel Goldberg,

assistant news director, WNBC(TV) New York, named director, station operations, WCBS-TV New York.

Programming

At Sony Pictures Television International, Culver City, Calif.: Andy Kaplan,

entertainment and media consultant, Los Angeles, named senior executive VP, international networks; Greg Baldwin,

director, music marketing, MTV, New York, joins as VP, marketing and talent relations.

Tim I. Krass,

senior VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Intertainer, Culver City, Calif., joins Univision, Los Angeles, as executive VP, affiliate sales.

Diane Herzog,

director, publicity, NBC Enterprises, Burbank, Calif., promoted to VP, publicity.

Toby Jaffe,

independent feature producer, Los Angeles, joins MGM Pictures, Santa Monica, Calif., as executive VP, production.

Richard Golden,

Southwest division manager, Dallas, Paramount Domestic Television, promoted to VP/Southwest regional sales manager.

At MTV Networks, New York: Dawn Jones,

business manager, affiliate sales and marketing, promoted to VP, finance, affiliate sales and marketing; Robyn DeMarco,

director, programming, planning and scheduling, promoted to VP.

Radio

At Clear Channel Radio: Chris Kampeier,

director, programming, Orlando, Fla., Clear Channel Radio, promoted to regional VP, programming, Central/North Florida trade zone; Kelly Carls,

director, operations, Louisville, Ky., station cluster, named regional VP, programming, Louisville trade zone; Bob Kaake,

director, operations, WNUA(FM) and WLIT-FM both Chicago, named regional VP, programming, Chicago trade zone.

Journalism

Andrew Kirtzman,

political reporter, NY1, New York, joins WCBS-TV New York, in the same capacity.

At ABC News: David Wright,

correspondent, Los Angeles, moves to London bureau; John Yang,

correspondent, Washington, named Jerusalem correspondent; Barbara Pinto,

correspondent, Washington, named Chicago correspondent.

Obituaries

William D. "Bill" McCraken,

Wyoming radio and television pioneer, died Sept. 26 after a long illness. He was 73.

McCraken, who broke into radio at age 13 at his father's radio station, KFBC(AM) Cheyenne, helped build KRAL(AM) Rawlings and, by the mid-1950s, was instrumental in getting Wyoming's first television station, KFBC-TV, on the air.

Over the next 30 years, McCraken became VP and director of Frontier Broadcasting Co. and owner and operator of several radio and television stations, including Cheyenne's first cable company, Cable Colorvision, and was head of Cheyenne Newspapers Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Marvel; two sons; and five grandchildren.

Howard Green,

radio and television mogul, died Sept. 29 at the Atlantic City Medical Center. He was 72.

Green, whose career started in New York during the 1950s, owned several television and radio stations on the Eastern seaboard, including NBC affiliate WMGM-TV Atlantic City, N.J., the only remaining major network affiliate in New Jersey.

He also served as president and chairman of the board for the New Jersey Broadcasters Association.