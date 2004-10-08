Fat Actress Fattens Guest List

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, comedian Mark Curry and NBC Universal Television Group president Jeff Zucker will all guest-star on the March 2005 premiere of Fat Actress, Showtime’s pseudo-reality series starring full-figured Kirstie Alley.

The seven-episode unscripted show features the former Cheers actress as a fictionalized version of herself and chronicles her much-publicized struggle with weight gain.

Production for the show began in Los Angeles Sept. 20. Alley is the executive producer with Brenda Hampton (Seventh Heaven) and Sandy Chanley (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

