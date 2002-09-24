Fastlane gets replay on MTV
MTV: Music Television is the latest cable network to repurpose broadcast fare, picking up a second play to Fox's new cop drama, Fastlane, from Warner Bros. Domestic
Cable Distribution.
MTV grabbed the show at a deep discount. While most repurposed series go for
$100,000 to $150,000 per episode, MTV is said to be paying $25,000 to $50,000 per episode.
Beginning Oct. 13, MTV will replay Fastlane on Sundays and Mondays at
11 p.m., eight days after new episodes premiere on Fox.
Fox airs Fastlane Wednesdays at 9 p.m.
The show, which debuted Sept. 18 with 10.1 million viewers, will go off the
air during Fox's coverage of Major League Baseball postseason action.
The deal has some beneficial marketing wrinkles for Fox and Warner Bros. MTV
and Warner Bros. are crafting spots to drive Fastlane viewers back to
Fox. The music network will also air Fastlane's music video.
