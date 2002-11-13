Fastlane , Doe have full go

Fox has placed full-season orders for new one-hour dramas Fastlane and

John Doe, Fox Entertainment president Gail Berman said Tuesday.

"Fastlane, which is one of the most stylish shows on television, has

demonstrated a real following among our key young adult viewers," Berman said.

"While on Friday nights, John Doe has shown great potential."

Fastlane airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m., and it is the highest-rated new drama of

the season among male teens and the second-highest-rated new drama among young

men.

Fastlane is produced by Warner Bros. Television, McNamara Paper Products

and Wonderland Productions.

John Doe airs Fridays at 9 p.m. Last Friday, it grew 19 percent in adults

18 through 49, while also winning its time period among adults 18 through 34 and

all adult male demos.

John Doe is produced by Regency Television, a joint venture between Fox

Television Studios and New Regency Enterprises Co.