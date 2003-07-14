Fast Track

Gee, What a Surprise

TNN can now be Spike TV. That's after the Viacom-owned cable net and filmmaker Spike Lee

reached an undisclosed settlement and a New York judge tossed out an earlier injunction, won by Lee, that barred the network from adopting the new name. Lee said he now believes the company was not trying to intentionally copy him. Spike (the filmmaker) and Spike (the network) presented a united front on July 8.

Viacom said it is "delighted." Lee said he is pleased to be able to work on new projects with Viacom. It's not clear whether those new projects were part of the settlement. Lee is currently working on a project with Viacom cousin Showtime

and he and wife Tanya

will work on projects for MTV Networks.

It's not clear when TNN will become Spike TV, but it probably won't be long. The original debut for the renamed Spike was to have been June 16.

From the Critics Press Tour

HGTV

is adding three series. Outer Spaces, premiering Sept. 30, will surprise homeowners with a makeover of their outdoor spaces. Debuting the same night is Date With Design, where a single woman chooses one of three bachelor pads to redecorate and hopes to hit it off with the bachelor. And Hey Remember will look back on home and décor from the 1960s, '70s and '80s. ... Nick at Nite

is adding comedies Full House beginning Oct. 12 and Roseanne starting Sept. 21. Nick at Nite is sharing Roseanne

with Oxygen. ... The Travel Channel, under new GM Rick Rodriguez, is trying to reinvigorate ratings with a new prime time lineup. Come fourth quarter, Travel will welcome seven new series, including Food Crazy, behind-the-scenes visits to top culinary destinations, and Weird Travels, stories of America's most haunted and spookiest places. Reality show Get Packing

will challenge two contestants try to win their dream vacation. …

For its next original drama, USA Network

will feature two FBI detectives solving high-profile crimes for the Organized and Serial Crime Unit. Touching Evil is slated for early 2004. On the reality front, USA is bringing back Nashville Star, its search for a country star, for a second season; slated for fall is Dream House USA, where four families try to win a house they build on the show. ...

Bravo's upcoming reality show Underexposed

will give two aspiring filmmakers three days and $10,000 to shoot the same four-minute film. Other shows in development include "extreme-arts competition" Ready, Set, Van Gogh, where players compete in off-beat mediums, like beach sand sculpture and graffiti. On But I Played One on TV, three actors will assume the real-life jobs their characters played on TV. And the fourth show, Rewind, is a celebrity biography show, but the stories will be told in reverse. ...

Former Daily Show With Jon Stewart personality Mo Rocca

is coming to Court TV to host Smoking Gun TV,

a new series of quarterly specials based on thesmokinggun.com investigative Web site. The first one airs Aug. 20. Court TV magazine special Hollywood at Large is expanding to a weekly format with a new host, former MTV veejay Karen Duffy, beginning Oct. 2. A new companion show, Hollywood Justice, will look at celebrities' legal entanglements. Reality/game show hybrid Faking Out, slated to premiere Oct. 1, challenges players to figure out whether opponents are lying or telling the truth. Mind Games, for late fall, will test human behavior while hidden cameras record every move. (For more press-tour news, see page 14.)

Sole Man

Hillary Clinton let CNN's designated conservative Tucker Carlson off with merely eating a shoe-shaped cake rather than his actual shoe, as the Crossfire co-host promised if Clinton's book Living History sold 1 million copies. "I really want you to notice, Tucker, that this is a wingtip; it's a right-wing wingtip," the New York senator said.