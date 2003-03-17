Fast Track

Around the Nation

David Sternberg, chief of Fox Sports World and Fox Sports en Español, is adding Fox Sports' upcoming action sports networks and emerging networks to his watch. Sternberg is now senior VP of emerging networks and GM of the still-unnamed action sports channel, slated to launch this summer. ...

Sources said AOL Time Warner

and Viacom

have agreed to talk about a sale of jointly owned Comedy Central

(either to Viacom or a third party). At this point, it's very early in the process and "definitely not a slam dunk," according to one source familiar with the situation. Neither company would comment. AOL is still assessing value and has not yet come up with a price, sources said. Some analysts value Comedy Central at about $1.6 billion; others put it north of $2 billion. ...

Art Torres

ended his two-year tenure as president of the Walter Kaitz Foundation, the organization that promotes diversity in the cable industry. Spencer Kaitz, president and general counsel of the California Cable and Telecommunications Association, will helm the foundation. He won't take a salary as president. To help reduce costs, the organization is moving into CCTA's Oakland offices.

No Advertiser for No-Ad Show

The WB

has delayed the premiere of its live, commercial-free variety show, Live From Tomorrow, while the show's producers line up some more sponsors (whose products would deftly be placed or mentioned in the show) The show is primarily sponsored by Pepsi. The network still plans to go ahead with the show, but not this June as had been planned. The WB says it is still on track with its $1 billion- giveaway show (the $1 billion payoff is possible but not probable), also sponsored by Pepsi and planned as a two-hour special in September. That show also needs to find more sponsorships.

War News

PBS

has slated two specials on the looming war with Iraq for tonight. First up is a two-hour Frontline special, "The Long Road to War," followed by an hour Bill Moyers Special Edition: What's Next for Iraq. The latter program includes a tough examination of the media's war coverage so far. ...

CNN

on March 7 canceled Talkback Live to clear the decks for an extended version of live reports from Iraq. ...

The Radio-Television News Directors Assocation

has joined other groups to push for reforms of the 2002 Homeland Security Act. The groups have asked the Senate to modify the act so that "broad categories of information, particularly information that relates to the public's health and safety" would not be "shielded unnecessarily from public view. ...

ABCNews.com

has launched a 24-hour online service that features exclusive live feeds and anchored coverage of world and domestic events. The service is available to ABC News On Demand subscribers (who pay $4.95 to access content like World News Tonight and Nightline

via broadband connections) or RealOne SuperPass subscribers (who pay $9.95 for a number of streaming video and audio services).

ABC Leads Daytime Emmy Nods

ABC

had the most daytime Emmy nominations (59) of any network when the nominees were announced last week, followed by CBS

(52), PBS

(47, with 39 of them for kids shows) and NBC

(16). The WB

received one nod, and its kids segment, Kids' WB!, garnered five. Syndicated programming scored 43 nominations, led by Buena Vista's Live With Regis and Kelly and King World's Martha Stewart Living

with six apiece.

Smart Television

Fox's America's Most Wanted

with John Walsh (above) was key in the capture of Elizabeth Smart's alleged Salt Lake City abductors. Two couples who called in tips had seen AMW's airing of the sketches of drifter Brian David Mitchell. Walsh featured one couple, Anita and Alvin Dickerson, on his NBC Enterprises syndicated talk show last week in a special live episode. Walsh's show also featured Elizabeth's father, Ed Smart, who used the platform to call on the House of Representatives, to pass a nationwide AMBER Alert bill "today."