Fast Track

Think You Need Liposuction? Ask 'Nip/Tuck' Fans

Not sure whether you should get that brow lift? You can solicit the

advice of Nip/Tuck

fans.

In an effort to keep the hit plastic-surgery show's viewers engaged,

FX has launched some offbeat features on its

Website, including an area where users can upload pictures and let fellow

viewers weigh in on whether they should go under the knife. A

"social-podcasting" section allows fans to simulate "talking" to the show's

actors and creators.

With distinctively irreverent Nip/Tuck in its

fourth season, FX beefed up its site to keep savvy fans engaged with both the

program and each other. "It's essential to provide people with more-meaningful

experiences," says FX Executive VP of Marketing Stephanie

Gibbons. "We feel like if we don't keep moving forward, we're going

to lose them."

Through eight new episodes, the show is up 3% over last year in total

viewers to an average 3.98 million, and 5% in the 18-49 demo to 2.84

million.

To participate in the social-podcasting feature, viewers enter

personal information online, including a phone number, and then receive a call

designed to appear to be from the Nip/Tuck doctors. Caller

ID displays an area code in Miami, where Nip/Tuck is set,

and the name "McNamara/Troy," its fictional plastic-surgery practice. FX

compiles fan questions, includes the actors' responses, and offers the result

as a podcast on FXnetworks.com and iTunes.

Another podcast lets viewers sound off on the show.

Since the podcasts' launch on Sept. 29, FX has received 180,000 fan

requests for weekly show updates and 2,000 requests for the podcasts on iTunes.

Traffic to the show's site is "healthier" than last year, with 5 million page

views over the past month, says Gibbons.

Another feature, "Skin Deep," invites viewers to upload their pictures

and let other visitors vote on whether they should get plastic surgery. FX has

so far received 2,100 photos to the section, which it is labeling a "social

consultation."

"Miami Mashup" lets fans use technology from Google maps and Web

company Ning to chart and discuss hot spots

visited on the show.

FX is planning more social-interaction features for its upcoming

originals. The Website for new celebrity-magazine–set program

Dirt, for example, will likely offer social videocasting,

where fans can submit video questions to be answered by the actors.

Says Gibbons. "We keep getting closer and closer to the physical

nature of community fancasts."—Anne Becker

Fox Stations To Strip 'L&O: CI'

NBC Universal Domestic Television

Distribution has sold off-net episodes of Dick Wolf's

Law & Order: Criminal

Intent to the Fox-owned

stations as a Monday-Friday strip for next fall.

The straight 50-50 barter deal for the procedural crime drama, in its

sixth season on NBC, marks the first time in years that a major off-net hour

has been offered to stations for weekday runs.

NBCU is shopping the show to other station groups after preparing for

months to take it into the market. Fox has acquired it for its New York, Los

Angeles, Chicago and other major-market outlets under a multiyear

agreement.

In the late 1980s and early '90s, shows like Magnum, P.I.; Quincy; and 21 Jump Street were staples of

weekday broadcast syndication. But since then, big off-net dramas like

CI have been sold as strips to basic cable networks and to

stations for straight barter on weekends (The

WB netlet briefly aired off-net ER episodes earlier this year in

its 3-5 p.m. weekday block before returning to comedies).

As with top off-net sitcoms like Seinfeld and Friends, CI

may wind up airing in the same broadcast and cable time periods in some mid-

and small-level markets. It will continue running on NBCU's

USA and Bravo

networks next fall.

USA strips the show at 7 p.m. weekdays, where it averages a 1.4

household rating and 1.3 million viewers. Bravo gets the weekend run, airing it

after 6 p.m. on Sundays with an average 0.7 rating.

The newly shared cable-broadcast window, encompassing one run per day,

could help ease the financial burden on USA, which had paid most of the

combined license fee of nearly $2 million per episode since CI began its

off-net run last fall.—Jim Benson

Fox, Nielsen Resolve Ratings Row

Nielsen and Fox have resolved their long-standing dispute over TV

ratings.

The two have signed an eight-year agreement under which Nielsen will

provide ratings for the Fox Broadcasting Co. and 35 Fox TV stations—including

local-people-meter ratings to Fox TV stations in markets that have the meters.

Recipients also include Fox News Channel,

FX, Speed,

National Geographic Channel,

Fox Soccer Channel, Fox

Sports Net, Fox Sports en

Español, DirecTV,

Twentieth Television and Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp.

Nielsen has agreed to spend $50 million to improve the response rates,

particularly for younger demos and minorities. Fox had been highly critical of

Nielsen's new Local People Meters, which it has said undercounts minorities to

the detriment of Fox stations in major markets.—John M.

Higgins

NBC Shakes Up Programming

In a major shake-up of its programming lineup, NBC is returning to an 8-10 p.m. comedy block on

Thursdays and pulling its short-lived Wednesday-night sitcom

Twenty Good Years off the

schedule. There is no firm date set for its return.

Nine episodes of the older-skewing comedy starring

Jeffrey Tambor and John

Lithgow have been shot. NBC intends to complete all 13, indicating

the network may bring it back at some point later this season.

Under the revamp, NBC will keep My

Name is Earl and The

Office from 8-9 p.m. Thursday. Starting Nov. 30, it will

return utility hitter Scrubs at 9, followed by

30 Rock, which moves from

8 p.m. Wednesdays to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays leading into ER.

The third weekly edition of Deal or No

Deal, which over five Thursday night airings this season

at 9 had averaged a distant third-place 3.3 rating/8 share in adults 18-49,

will be benched. But with all of the holes in NBC's schedule, it is a safe bet

that it won't be gone for long.

The change will follow a "super-sized" Thursday night of comedy two

weeks earlier on Nov. 16, with 40-minute episodes of Earl,

The Office and 30 Rock.

On Nov. 15, Medium will return to the

Wednesday-night schedule with an extended 9-11 p.m. episode. The

Biggest Loser will kick off the night at 8. In subsequent weeks,

specials will air at 8, Loser at 9 (except for its

expanded 8-10 finale in December) and Medium at 10.

The moves come after NBC had trouble getting its Wednesday-night

comedy block rolling with the two freshmen sitcoms, which faced off against

stiff competition from ABC's Dancing With the

Stars and CBS' Jericho.

In their two October airings, 30 Rock has been

averaging a 2.6/8 and Twenty Good Years a 2.3/6. But from

week one to two, 30 Rock dropped 21% from a 2.9 to 2.3

rating, while Twenty Good Years, which at 8:30 retained

88% of its 30 Rock lead-in audience, fell a like amount,

from a 2.5 to 2.0.

By returning to a comedy night on Thursdays, NBC will try to build on

momentum created in the first hour by Earl (scoring in the

high 3s) and The Office (low 4s).

Deal had been hurting at 9 against two of TV top-ranked

series, ABC's Grey's

Anatomy and CBS' CSI.

Scrubs, which previously appeared in double runs

at 9-10 Tuesdays, held up better than NBC anticipated against

Fox's American

Idol and House. —Jim

Benson

Boo! Comcast Launches FearNet

Comcast will launch

FearNet, an on-demand horror channel, this

Halloween. A co-venture with Sony and

Lionsgate, FearNet will debut as a

video-on-demand channel free to Comcast digital customers, as well as a Website

and a mobile offering, the first of several multiplatform networks Comcast is

developing. FearNet online will offer nine free streaming movies at launch.

Extra features allow fans to chat with each other online, search a database of

movies, and buy or rent movies.—Anne Becker

B&C's Grossman Promoted in L.A.

Broadcasting & Cable's Ben Grossman has been promoted to co-chief of the Los

Angeles Bureau.

"It's a pleasure to have Ben expand his role with us," says Editor in

Chief J. Max Robins. "Since coming aboard 18

months ago; he's done a superb job, in both a reportorial and an ambassadorial

capacity and in expanding the breadth and depth of our coverage of the

Hollywood community."

Grossman will work alongside Co-Chief Jim

Benson.

A graduate of Boston University with

an M.B.A. from UCLA's Anderson School of Management, Grossman has held

positions at TV Guide,

Fox Sports, the XFL and The Sports

Business Daily.