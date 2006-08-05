Fast Track

Who Will Own Discovery And Who Will Run It?

McHale's exit prompts big changes

As Discovery Communications Inc.

(DCI) looks to replace exiting CEO Judith

McHale, the company could be facing an even bigger change.

McHale's departure could help trigger a breakup of the partnership that owns

the programmer, most likely leaving DCI a publicly traded company controlled by

Liberty Media Chairman John Malone.

Three inside candidates are in the lead to replace McHale. The

best-known is Billy Campbell, president of

Discovery's U.S. networks, who arrived four years ago to broaden the

programming of Discovery Channel,

TLC and their myriad sibling channels.

Campbell has had a rocky ride, with ratings surging then plunging. Discovery

and TLC have rebounded in recent months.

Lower-profile candidates are Mark

Hollinger, senior executive VP, corporate operations (a 15-year

veteran, he is also general counsel, a job McHale once held); and

Dawn McCall, president of Discovery's

international operations.

Headhunter Spencer Stuart is just

starting to inquire into outside candidates. Among them are ex-Nickelodeon Networks Chairman Herb

Scannell; ex-MTV Networks President

Mark Rosenthal, currently on medical leave as

CEO of Interpublic Media; and

Landmark Communications President and former

National Cable & Telecommunications

Association President Decker

Anstrom.

The hiring process could force the hand of DCI's partners in

resolving the ownership issues. DCI's three owners—Malone's

Discovery Holding Corp., Cox Communications and Advance

Newhouse—have for years had on-again, off-again conversations

about shuffling the ownership structure: one or two partners selling out,

taking DCI public, or—at one point—selling the company to

NBC.

Malone took the extreme step of spinning the half that had been owned

by Liberty off to shareholders, creating Discovery Holding Corp., which holds

little other than DCI stock. He had hoped Cox and Newhouse would

participate.

Cox may be getting ready to cash in. Industry executives familiar with

the partnership say that, after taking on $6 billion in debt to go private two

years ago, the cable company wants liquidity for its stake in DCI. Cox is

interested in trading it for other media assets or rolling it into a publicly

traded company.

A Cox spokesman declined to comment. Advance Newhouse President

Bob Miron—the partner who has long been the

least interested in selling or going public—says only that there is “no

pressure” for a change right now: “Everybody's committed to Discovery;

it's still a very united board.”

DCI's owners are already prepping for a future as a public company.

Before McHale resigned, DCI had already hired a headhunter to replace current

CFO Barbara Bennett, who is stepping aside. Industry executives familiar with

that search say DCI has a new requirement: a finance background at a publicly

traded company.

McHale will remain until Dec. 1 and will be an advisor on

Discovery's education initiatives.

Bravo Inks Deal With Amp'd

Bravo will launch a mobile service on

youth-targeting wireless-phone startup Amp'd

Mobile on Aug. 9. “Bravo To Go” will feature 1- to 3-minute

clips of the network's programming, including Project Runway,

Queer Eye for the Straight

Guy and Inside the Actors

Studio. The initiative is the first mobile-TV deal for an

NBC Universal entertainment cable network.

The Bravo To Go content, refreshed weekly, will include episode

summaries and excerpts, as well as other extras. Amp'd is a

mobile-virtual-network operator, or MVNO; investors include

MTV Networks and Universal Music Group. Television networks including

CBS and WE

have previously made content available to the service. Bravo's previous

mobile endeavors include Wireless Access Protocol (WAP) sites and SMS text

messaging. —Anne Becker

CBS Sags As TV Ads Go Flat

Caught in a softening ad market, CBS' broadcast network and TV stations generated no

growth in advertising during the second quarter.

For the three months ended June, CBS' companywide revenue dropped 5%

to $3.4 billion, while operating income dropped 6% to $858 million. Almost half

the decline was due to $24 million in expenses tied to the shutdown of TV

network UPN, whose hit programs are being

combined into new network The CW.

Total revenue at the TV division fell 1% to $2.2 billion, while

operating income fell 2% to $535 million. Much of that decline stems from a

shift in distribution of DVDs of CBS-owned shows to Viacom's Paramount

Pictures, which split off from CBS in January.

The company didn't fully detail ad results but acknowledged that CBS

network ad revenues fell 1.5%, partly because the network lacked big sales from

the previous season's finale of Everybody Love Raymond. However, CBS CFO

Fred Reynolds also acknowledged that the

scatter market was fairly soft.—John M.

Higgins

Sony To Sell Its Shows on DVD

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) will

alter TV distribution windows under a groundbreaking plan unveiled last week to

sell scripted comedy, drama and animated series on DVD directly to

consumers.

The studio, which had a strong network development season, intends to

remain an active player in the traditional TV business but has launched

Culver Entertainment to create and produce

programs directly for the DVD and international markets.

The first programming under the plan will be 13 half-hour episodes of

a new animated Spider-Man series for 2007.

While the company could later opt to sell the shows to networks,

syndication, and broadband and other digital outlets, the shows will not be

dependent on them for license revenue.

SPT President Steve Mosko says the

plan capitalizes on Sony's independent status by utilizing nontraditional

means to distribute new product: “With growing demand for original content

here and abroad, it's the perfect time to deliver programs directly to

consumers.”

The undertaking, based on the successful direct-to-video market for

films, is believed to represent the first step of SPT's broader strategy of

taking product directly to the consumer.

Phase two is expected to involve a comprehensive digital-distribution

strategy for SPT's library product. —Jim

Benson

Daryn Kagan Exiting CNN

Anchor Daryn Kagan is leaving

CNN Sept. 1 to start an inspirational Website,

darynkagan.com. She has been with the news network for 12 years.

Kagan joined CNN as a sports anchor in 1994, after working in local TV

in Phoenix. She moved into news reporting in 1998.

In an e-mail to colleagues, Kagan described her new venture as an

“online community dedicated to the radical idea that the world is a good

place.” She said the site will launch Nov. 13.—Anne

Becker

NFL Back On TWC Systems

Time Warner Cable (TWC) last week

yanked, then restored NFL Network on systems

it has just acquired in its joint purchase of bankrupt Adelphia.

The operator, in contentious carriage negotiations with the network

over price and placement, had pulled NFL Network Aug. 1 from such football

hotbeds as Kansas City, Cleveland and Dallas.

After the NFL sought injunctive relief from the FCC, the commission's Media

Bureau ordered Time Warner to restore the systems while it rules on

the petition, saying the NFL was likely to prevail on the merits: “We find

that the NFL has a reasonable prospect of showing that Time Warner's actions,

which affected millions of customers across the nation residing within numerous

franchising authorities' jurisdiction, constitute systemic abuses that

undermine the statutory objectives.”

The football network argued that Time Warner had not provided the

requisite 30-day notice before dropping it. Time Warner said it was in

compliance with the notification rule, which has a caveat for changes “beyond

your control.”

“The NFL Network made it apparent to us that they would not allow

TWC to carry their network in a manner that was in the best interests of our

customers and our business,” said TW spokesman Mark

Harrad, which he said became apparent only last week.

The FCC didn't appear to be buying that explanation. “Given the

current state of the record,” it said, “it appears that Time Warner

discontinued carriage of the NFL Network without providing customers with the

requisite 30 days' notice.”

Time Warner said the FCC was wrong to order it to restore the network,

but it acquiesced, while appealing the order to the full commission and adding

a crawl to the NFL Network warning the systems involved that it was getting a

30-day notice that the channel could go dark again.

Time Warner wants to put the network on a sports tier; NFL wants it in

the basic package.

The NFL Network is also asking close to a dollar per subscriber—now

that it has a package of regular-season games to offer—which is north of the

20¢-50¢ most top-10 cable networks ask. ESPN is the 800-pound linebacker in the room at almost

$3 per subscriber.

Additional reporting by Ben

Grossman