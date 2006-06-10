Fast Track

Telcos Score Big on House Franchising BillHubbard Launches

Network

Senate prepares to weigh in Reelz will cover the A to Z of

movies

The House of Representatives passed a

bill last week that would ease telcos' entry into the TV business by

establishing a nationwide franchising system.

The bill, which could give more oversight to the FCC, is far less

restrictive than current rules governing cable operators, which must seek

approval from local governments. If the bill becomes law, all video players

could eventually seek a national franchise.

The bill, passed by a vote of 321-101—including a majority of both

Republicans (215-8) and Democrats (106-92)—made good on a promise by

House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman

Joe Barton (R-Texas) that video franchise

would pass in the House.

In a big victory for the phone companies, a strong network-neutrality

amendment introduced by Sen. Ed Markey

(D-Mass.) was defeated 269-152, with all but 11 Republicans voting against and

58 Democrats joining them.

A vast majority—353-58—opted for an amendment by

Lamar Smith (R-Texas), which says simply that

granting FCC authority to adjudicate network-neutrality complaints does not

affect applicable antitrust laws.

Two-thirds of Democrats voted for the amendment, as well as all but

one Republican. One disappointed Democrat suggested that voting for it was a

way to appear to have supported net neutrality without having to do so.

Amendments adopted also provide a means to resolve franchise-fee

disputes; give localities more muscle in consumer-protection complaints; boost

to $750,000 per day the penalty for denial of access to service because of

income (it had been $500,000); and confirm the FCC's ability to add cable

phone service (VoIP) to those who must pay into a fund (the

Universal Service Fund) to help underwrite

communications services for rural and underserved areas.

Barton also amended the bill to clarify what constitutes a franchise

area and to say that franchisees must comply with existing cable regulations,

save those excepted in the new bill.

The Senate plans to hold a hearing June 13 and a markup June 20 on its

version. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman

Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) has said he may amend

his latest draft after seeing the House bill. Congress has until the end of

July to get a bill to President Bush, although it could pass in lame-duck

session.

Cartoon Makes Summer Splash

For the first time, Cartoon Network

will run primetime premieres of original series six nights a week this summer.

Beginning June 12, Cartoon will debut an episode of one of its homegrown series

at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and fill nearly all primetime hours with

originals, rather than the library content previously programmed.

At 7 p.m., Cartoon will debut episodes of original series such as

Camp Lazlo;

Ed, Edd n

Eddy and Squirrel Boy, which joins in July. The rest

of prime will feature reruns of Cartoon originals, except for 9:30 p.m.

episodes of Xiaolin

Showdown, a series that ran on Kids

WB.

Until 1999, the Turner-owned network

programmed about 99% of prime with library content from the

Time Warner Animation Library: classics

including Tom and Jerry

and Scooby-Doo. To

promote its summer shows, it's launching a multimillion-dollar campaign, its

biggest ever, say executives, devoted to the popular characters in its

original.—Anne Becker

Dozier Returns To U.S. for Treatment

CBS correspondent Kimberly Dozier,

who was critically injured on Memorial Day in a roadside attack in Iraq,

returned to the U.S. last week for more treatment.

Dozier sustained severe head and leg injuries in the attack that also

killed two CBS News crew members, soundman

James Brolan and cameraman

Paul Douglas. She will be treated at

Bethesda Naval Medical Center in Maryland,

where ABC News anchor Bob Woodruff and cameraman Doug

Vogt were treated.—Allison

Romano

Tribune Sticks to $2B Buyback Plan

Amid board turmoil and speculation that it will spin off its TV

stations, Tribune Co. vowed to proceed with a

planned $2 billion stock buyback.

The plan—which accounts for a massive 25% of the company's

shares—was thrown into doubt after the company disclosed that it is opposed

by the Chandler family, which sold the

Times Mirror Co. to Tribune in 2000 in

exchange for stock in the company.

The Wall Street

Journal reports that the three directors appointed by

Chandler Trust want Tribune to spin off or sell its TV-station division, which

contributes around 27% of the company's $5.5 billion in revenues.

Tribune said in a statement that the plan was “approved by a clear

majority of its board of directors as being in the best interests of all

shareholders.” The buyback is scheduled for June 26.—John M. Higgins

Grogin Upped at Fox

Fox Broadcasting's

Scott Grogin has been promoted from VP to

senior VP, corporate communications. He continues to oversee business and

tactical communications strategies and serve as primary liaison to trade,

financial and business media.—Ben

Grossman

Hubbard Launches Network

After seven years of gestation, Hubbard

Broadcasting is finally getting a startup cable network on-air that

will focus on the movie world.

Reelz Channel (previously dubbed

Moviewatch) is slated to launch in September with an enormous subscriber base

of 26 million homes. Most cable networks start with fewer than 10 million homes

and spend a few years trying to build their base and struggling to lure

advertisers.

But Reelz could come out of the gate already at the level considered

large enough to attract attention from some advertisers.

Reelz aims to cover movie-related subjects and include actors,

directors, behind-the-scenes looks at new and older pictures, and reviews. It

will be less overtly celebrity-oriented than E! and less arty than IFC.

Stanley E. Hubbard, son of Hubbard

Broadcasting founder Stanley H. Hubbard, has

been working on the channel for years, hiring former CBS and USA Network

executive Rob Perth as president back in

1999.

Reelz secured deals with DirecTV and

Insight Communications in 2003, but Hubbard

says that he didn't want to launch the channel until he secured broad

distribution.

“Where a lot of these new networks get into trouble is, they launch

before they have critical mass,” Hubbard says. “We've held on because the

idea is right; the industry is ready for it.”

Reelz will be slotted on digital tiers and will be almost entirely

dependent on advertising, with cable operators paying small or no license fees.

Quick Turn for 'Anatomy'

Buena Vista Television (BVT) was

silent last week, but cable execs say it has added a repurposing window to

Grey's

Anatomy that, starting in January, will allow the

Touchstone hit drama to run on cable a few

days after its ABC run.

Bids for the repurposing and off-net rights for

Anatomy closed Friday; BVT is said to have

been seeking $2 million per episode under an all-cash, four-year licensing

deal—with no cap on the number of seasons.

The syndication deal would start in 2009, with the repurposed episodes

obviously airing sooner than that.

Some in cable think the final episodic price will be closer to

$700,000, while others estimate that it could end up at more than $1

million.

BVT's Desperate

Housewives recently went to Lifetime for a 2008 start at $500,000 per episode. BVT

initially sought $1.2 million for the Marc

Cherry hit without a cable repurposing window, which was added

later.

The Disney syndicator is looking to

target Anatomy at Turner networks or USA,

ABC Family and, perhaps, Oxygen; it has also approached cable buyers about

acquiring off-network episodes of cancelled ABC sitcom Hope &

Faith.—Jim

Benson