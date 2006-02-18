FAST TRACK

Less Arts, More Entertainment

A&E to redefine itself with new tagline, original dramas

and Tony Soprano

Just what does A&E stand for these days? That's what the cable

network has been explaining to ad buyers in advance of the upfronts. Network

execs are pitching the former Arts & Entertainment channel as a “focused

entertainment network” of original and acquired series whose shows are

connected by strong characters. An on-air rebrand, including a new tagline,

will be implemented over the next year, and the network is poised to open a Los

Angeles office to develop its first batch of scripted dramas in years.

“A&E's gone through so many changes in the last couple of

years, it's on us to clarify for everybody who we are and what we stand

for,” says Executive VP/General Manager Bob DeBitetto. “Most people still

go, 'A&E—Arts and Entertainment.' That is what we need to move

beyond.”

What the network stands for, he says, is characters—and that's the

message DeBitetto—whose Senior VP of Marketing, Artie Scheff, recently

departed—and his ad-sales team have delivered in L.A., Chicago and Detroit

over the past few months. Although that message sounds similar to USA's

(“Characters Welcome” is the tagline at USA, which has more than twice as

many viewers in the 18-49 demo as A&E), DeBitetto says A&E is more

focused in its personality-driven programming. A&E hasn't bought the

rights to pricey sports franchises or movies like the bigger entertainment

networks, he adds, instead focusing on youth-targeting reality series, original

movies and acquired dramas.

“The sports franchises and the wrestling deliver huge ratings—I

get that,” says DeBitetto. “Those companies also pay dearly for those

franchises.”

While original series like Rollergirls and Dallas

SWAT haven't emerged as huge ratings draws, they and shows like

Dog the Bounty Hunter have lowered

A&E's median age in prime from 59 to 45 since DeBitetto joined the

network in 2003 as senior VP, programming. DeBitetto has also helped raise

A&E's ratings by 40% in 25-54 (579,000 viewers in prime, 2006 to date),

and by 75% in 18-49 (559,000), according to Nielsen Media Research.

A&E has scheduled more reality, including a series about rocker

Gene Simmons, and is laying the groundwork to produce its own scripted dramas.

The network will open its first development and production office in L.A. and

is down to a short list of about three to head its West Coast team. A&E, in

the next two weeks, expects to fill the top slot and to hire one or two more

L.A.-based executives to develop original dramas. The first, a companion to

CSI: Miami and The

Sopranos, is loosely slated for summer 2007. The new show should

share its companions' edgy vibe—“a soft romantic ensemble drama probably

is not going to be right,” DeBitetto says.

But until then, much of A&E's plan centers on running

CSI: Miami five nights a week in fall 2006 and

The Sopranos in January 2007. The network

plans to run back-to-back Sopranos at least

one night a week, and DeBitetto insists the mobster drama will have “minimal

cuts” from its original format on HBO.

A&E has had preliminary conversations with potential advertisers

for The Sopranos, hoping the opportunity to

buy spots during the previously ad-free show will lure new youth-targeting

categories, like videogames, which haven't previously placed spots on

A&E.

Sales execs are pitching more than the 30-second spot: a first-run

trailer for a studio's upcoming movie, or the exclusive sponsorship of a

Sopranos episode. One-third of A&E's

clients during last year's upfront were first-time advertisers, and many were

in categories new to the network like beer, fast food and Internet service

providers.

Buyers see the network as “going through a metamorphosis,” says

Kris Magel, senior VP, national broadcast at Zenith Optimedia. A&E's team

recently met with Magel and screened a strip-club scene from

The Sopranos in both HBO and A&E

versions. Magel, who said the scenes were very similar, says he came away

better understanding A&E's focus: “In terms of original programming,

it's not that they're doing it better than USA, but it's definitely more

of a definition of a character-driven strategy.”

The CW Starts To Court Affiliates

The CW began negotiations with

potential affiliates last week, seeking compensation from stations and holding

out the prospect of expanding CW programming into more dayparts.

Meanwhile, CW owners CBS Corp. and

Warner Bros., looking to combine the best of

defunct WB and UPN lineups, were under pressure to set a fall prime

time schedule. With the upfronts rapidly approaching, they need to have

something in place soon to secure advertiser commitments and help cover

production deficits.

Warner Bros. racked up huge deficits as the primary supplier of The

WB. Now it and CBS' Paramount unit are

expected to be the primary suppliers to The CW, although the new network is

talking to outside suppliers about filling some of the slots.

In its first official contact last week with prospective affiliates,

The CW sent notice of its plans to more than 200 UPN, WB and independent

stations. In a separate affiliation proposal, the network is asking station

owners to propose dollar amounts that their station would contribute for

programming fees, launch support and regular promotion.

The network has said it will seek reverse-compensation fees from

affiliates. But many station owners, who do not currently pay their networks,

are bristling at the prospect. In some markets, station executives are bracing

for bidding wars.

In the proposal mailed last week, The CW outlined some terms on

programming and advertising. In prime time, affiliates will have three minutes

of commercial inventory and five minutes during daytime programming. CW

stations must clear all CW programs in prime time, 3-5 p.m. ET Saturday and 5-7

p.m. Sunday “without time compression, squeezing or alteration in CW

signal.”

The network is keeping open the option to expand into other time

periods, such as weekday mornings, Saturday nights and weeknights at 11 p.m.

ET. The CW would give affiliates one-year written notice, and any new schedule

move is subject to stations' preexisting programming commitments. CW

affiliates also will be required to broadcast network programming in

high-definition.

To hype the network's September debut, affiliates will be required

to buy outside media starting seven weeks before launch through the November

sweeps, followed by routine annual outside promotion.

But, with negotiations looming, station owners are also readying

alternate plans for their stations. Fox Television

Stations already knows that its nine UPNs will not be a part of The

CW. Fox is preparing an alternative programming service for itself and other

orphaned UPN and WB stations.

At LIN Television, owner of seven

UPNs and WBs, executives are evaluating all options. LIN says that prime time

on its WBs and UPNs accounts for only 1.5% of the station group's revenue.

“We are also not certain if this [CW] is really the model that we

want to go,” said Chairman Gary Chapman last

week. “The truth of the matter is these networks ceased operation because it

was not a viable business plan. WB lost money. UPN lost money. Neither one of

them had great rating success, yet they occupied over 10 hours of prime time on

our television stations.”—Allison Romano/Jim

Benson

McCain Proposes À La Carte Bill

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), a

frequent critic of cable rates, used a Senate Commerce

Committee hearing on video franchising Wednesday to say he would

introduce a bill encouraging à la carte cable offerings.

After again laying into the cable industry over rising rates and

saying consumers have few competitive options, McCain said he plans to

introduce a bill that would free new cable competitors from local franchising

regulations if they, in turn, would agree to offer their video channels

à la carte. That bill would be one of a growing number of proposals to

streamline the video-franchising process to encourage broadband rollout and

price and service competition to cable.

McCain's goal is at least twofold: to lower cable bills and to give

parents more control over cable indecency, which is beyond the reach of the

FCC. —John Eggerton

Turner Gets 'Kong'

Turner Broadcasting has snagged

network premiere rights to NBC Universal's

King Kong

for TBS and TNT.

The Peter Jackson (Lord of the Rings) film has so far brought in about

$215 million domestically and more than $500 million worldwide.

The Turner window begins in 2008. As part of the deal, Turner is also

licensing the network debuts for NBC Universal's Doom, Two for the Money and

The Ice

Harvest, as well as a second window for

Prime.

Turner already owns the rights to the original King Kong, which its Turner

Classic Movies aired last fall to build momentum for the December

debut of the film's second remake.—J.E.

Nielsen Goes To College

Nielsen Media Research will include

college students in its national TV ratings early next year, marking the first

time that the company has added viewing outside the home to its

calculations.

The company will measure viewing for students living in dorms,

sorority and fraternity houses, and off-campus apartments. Nielsen considers

this to be “extended-home” viewing, since participants are members of

Nielsen households that have moved away for college.

Nielsen has been testing its college-student ratings for two years

with the support of major broadcast and cable networks, including

The WB, CBS,

Fox, MTV

Networks, ESPN and

Turner Broadcasting—A.R.

Kellogg Cans Apple Jacks Ads

Kellogg says it will no longer run TV ads putting down apples in favor

of the cinnamon in its Apple Jacks cereal, even though it “respectfully

disagrees” with the Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) of the Better

Business Bureau.

After reviewing five commercials, as well as Web and print

advertising, CARU recommended the ads be discontinued because they feature a

hip cinnamon stick, CinnaMon, and a “devious and grouchy” apple. “The

apple is always scheming, but ultimately fails, to beat CinnaMon to the bowl of

Apple Jacks,” said CARU.

CARU asked the company to “refrain in the future from denigrating or

disparaging apples or other fruits and refrain from stating or implying that

cinnamon, by itself, gives Apple Jacks its sweet taste.” (For the record,

without sugar, cinnamon is rather

bitter).

“While Kellogg disagrees with the conclusions CARU reached in the

decision and how it arrived at those conclusions, Kellogg fully supports the

self-regulatory process,” said the company in response. “The advertisements

complained about in CARU's initial inquiry are no longer running, and because

CARU has expressed remaining concerns, Kellogg does not plan to run them in the

future.”

CARU, the advertising industry's self-regulatory review unit, has

seen increased visibility with the rise in childhood obesity and calls for

regulation, and greater self-regulation of food ads targeted to kids.—J.E.

Olympics, Super Bowl Juice Ratings

Midway through February sweeps, sports determined the standings,

shaking up the broadcast networks' rankings. Through Feb. 15, factoring in

the strong Super Bowl numbers,

ABC was No. 1 in the key 18-49 demo with a 6.5

rating/16 share and in total viewers with 17.4 million. Without the big game,

though, ABC averaged a 3.9/10 in 18-49s, strong but not enough to beat

NBC and Fox.

With a big boost from Olympics

coverage, NBC averaged a 4.6/11 in the demo and 13.96 million total viewers.

But Fox's American Idol proved just as

competitive as big-event sports programming. The network averaged nearly the

same sweeps ratings as NBC: a 4.5/11 in the demo and 10.7 million total

viewers. CBS turned in a steady 3.7/9 and 11.8

million total viewers. The WB and

UPN brought up the rear, respectively

averaging 1.4/3 in the demo and 3.3 million total viewers and a 1.1/3 in the

demo and 2.7 million total viewers.—Anne

Becker

Woodruff, Vogt Making Progress

ABC News co-anchor

Bob Woodruff and cameraman

Doug Vogt, injured in a roadside blast in Iraq

last month, “continue to make progress,” according to the latest update

from ABC News President David Westin.

In an e-mail to staffers, Westin said the two men remain in Bethesda,

Md., for treatment. Woodruff is still in the hospital; Vogt is receiving

outpatient treatment.—A.R.

Clarification

The photo of NFL Head Referee Bill Leavy (Flash!, 2/13, p. 7) should

have been credited to Associated Press, AP/Paul Sancya, staff.