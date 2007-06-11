Fast Track

Moseley Is History

Ex-Hallmark exec to head marketing at History Channel

By Anne Becker

Former Hallmark Channel marketing chief Chris Moseley has joined The History Channel as senior VP of marketing.

She had been consulting for the network, among others, through her own Moseley Marketing Inc. after leaving Hallmark last year. She will move from the Washington area to New York for the job and will report to History Channel Executive VP/General Manager Nancy Dubuc.

Moseley is tasked with overseeing all marketing, advertising, promotional and branding campaigns for The History Channel and its sister networks in the U.S., including History International and Military History Channel.

“Recognized as one of the cable industry’s ultimate brand builders, Chris has an exemplary track record of moving brands to the next level,” said Dubuc in a statement. “She is masterful at coming up with the big ideas that attract attention, and she has great relationships in the marketing community as well as with our affiliate partners.”

Dubuc replaced Dan Davids as head of History in December 2006 and has since greenlighted an ambitious slate of projects with livelier subjects than the network’s norm, such as fighting dinosaurs, modern martial-arts gurus, aliens and men who drive supply trucks over ice.

“A standout in the landscape of cable networks, The History Channel has an amazing brand heritage and is undisputedly the category leader for all things history,” said Moseley in a statement. “I could not pass up the opportunity to work with Nancy and her team to grow the brand across multiple platforms.”

Moseley, well-known in the cable community, was the founding chief marketing officer/executive VP, worldwide marketing and brand strategy, for Hallmark Channels and worked at the company from 2000 to '06. During her time there, she helped launch the U.S. channel, quadruple its distribution and triple its ad revenues.

Prior to that, she worked at Discovery Communications from 1989 to 1999 as senior VP, marketing, helping launch its portfolio of cable networks.

Moseley holds a Vanguard Award from the National Cable Television Association for industry growth through marketing.

Retailers Fined Over DTV

The list of retailers the FCC has cited for violating the TV-set–labeling rules is growing and now includes Amazon.com, Sears, J&R Electronics and Frys Electronics.

Consumers should start seeing signage near analog-only sets that says the following: “This television receiver has only an analog broadcast tuner and will require a converter box after Feb. 17, 2009, to receive over-the-air broadcasts with an antenna because of the nation’s transition to digital broadcasting. Analog-only TVs should continue to work as before with cable and satellite-TV services, gaming consoles, VCRs, DVD players and similar products. For more information, call the Federal Communications Commission at 1-888-225-5322 (TTY: 1-888-835-5322) or visit the commission’s digital-television Website at www.dtv.gov.”

As of May 25, stores—both online and brick-and-mortar—had to put a warning “in close proximity” to analog-only sets telling customers that the sets would need a converter box to receive over-the-air TV signals after the transition.

In addition to having Enforcement Bureau agents surf the Internet—which yielded citations against CompUSA, Radioshack, Best Buy, Circuit City, and Kmart—the commission has been performing in-store inspections. Hundreds of citations against these and other stores are expected.

After the warnings, the FCC says it will fine them up to $11,000 a day, capped at $97,000 per violation.

The commission has also issued its first two fines—totaling $3 million—to companies that illegally shipped TV sets that don’t contain a DTV tuner.

“The DTV-tuner requirement promotes an important public-policy goal of helping to speed the transition to digital television,” said the FCC in proposing the fines. “And we therefore find violations of this requirement to be more egregious, in general, than many other types of equipment-marketing cases.”

The FCC phased in its DTV-tuner mandate over the past couple of years with deadlines according to set size. As of March 1, however, no TV set—or DVD player for that matter—can be shipped into or within the U.S. without being able to receive a broadcast DTV signal.

The commission fined a company called Syntax-Brillian $2,899,575 for importing more than 72,000 TVs without tuners after the cutoff. The FCC had to limit its fines to only about 22,000 of the most recently shipped receivers since there is a one-year statute of limitations.—John Eggerton