Fast Track

Hubbard, Grushow, Sweeney To Be Honored by PROMAX&BDA

PROMAX&BDA

will introduce the 2003 Television Century Awards at its confab June 4-6 in Los Angeles. The first to be honored are Stanley S. Hubbard, CEO of the Hubbard Media Group; Sandy Grushow, chairman of the Fox Television Entertainment Group; and Anne Sweeney, president of ABC Cable

networks, all for their long service to the television industry. PROMAX&BDA will also launch its annual Brand Builder Awards, presented in conjunction with BROADCASTING & CABLE and Multichannel News

magazines, on June 6 honoring the best hands-on marketers in the business.

Separately, A&E Television Networks

President and CEO Nickolas Davatzes

and BET

President and COO Debra Lee

will be honored for their leadership in the cable industry at next month's National Cable Telecommunications Association

convention in Chicago. Davatzes and Lee are among nine honorees for the 2003 Vanguard Awards.

Fully Programmable

HBO's hit singles series Sex and the City returns for its final summer season beginning June 22 with 12 episodes. It returns in January for an eight-episode miniseason to finish out its six-season run. ...

Scripps Networks' Fine Living

is adding four new shows, including The Wine Show, featuring a female master sommelier instructing regular people how to buy and appreciate wine, and Born American, a look at American-made pop culture icons from Coca-Cola to Monopoly. ...

The big-screen extension of Disney Channel's hit series Lizzie McGuire scored big in its opening weekend. The Lizzie McGuire Movie tallied an estimated $17 million at the box office in its first weekend, which ended May 4. ...

Two reality shows are coming to the Discovery Health Channel. Buff Brides, which tracks 20 brides-to-be as they try to slim down over four months, debuts in October. Discovery Health's Body Challenge 3 tasks three men and three women to slim down and get healthy over 16 weeks; it debuts in January.

And Now the News

Four senior House Democrats last week added their names to the list of consolidation critics demanding the FCC reveal specifics of proposed rule changes before a planned June 2 commission vote. Signing on were Reps. John Dingell

and David Obey, the ranking Democrats on the House Commerce and Appropriations Committees, and Reps. Ed Markey

and José

E. Serrano, ranking members on subcommittees for telecommunications and for Commerce Department and Judiciary appropriations. Separately, Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain

will hold a hearing on media-ownership changes Tuesday with Viacom

President Mel Karmazin, Capitol Broadcasting

President Jim Goodmon

among those to testify. …

Combined ad revenues for ABC, CBS

and NBC

dropped 11% in the first quarter of 2003 to approximately $2.66 billion, according to tabulations compiled by Ernst & Young

and released by the Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association. The 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City appear to be the biggest factor in the decline: In first quarter 2003, sports advertising was down 48%, BCFM said. Other dayparts showed healthy increases for the quarter, including prime time (19%), late-night (24%) and early-morning (9.7%). …

NBA post-season play pushed TNT

to the top of last week's cable Nielsen

chart. TNT grabbed a 2.2 prime time average with 1.9 million viewers. Two NBA telecasts—both contests between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers—scored ratings around 4.0, according to Nielsen Media Research data for the week of April 28-May 4.

Farewell to Pauley

NBC will wave goodbye to Jane Pauley with an on-air send-off Tuesday. A one-hour special, Jane Pauley: Signing Off, will feature her last interview for Dateline, with Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracey Pollan, and tributes from Tom Brokaw, Barbara Walters, Bryant Gumbel and Stone Phillips. In February, Pauley announced she was leaving after 27 years at NBC.