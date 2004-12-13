Fast Track

High Court Takes File-Sharing Case

The Supreme Court will review whether TV and movie producers can hold

file-sharing networks like Grokster and StreamCast Networks liable when

individuals use their software to illegally copy content. The court's

decision to take the case thrilled Hollywood, which was disappointed by a

lower-court ruling that Grokster and StreamCast are not liable for copyright

infringement because they don't maintain centralized indexes of files

available for sharing.

Grokster and StreamCast systems disburse indexes among users'

privately owned computers. The San Francisco federal appeals court ruled in

August that feature was enough to insulate the networks from legal challenges

that got Napster, another peer-to-peer network, in trouble.

“Companies such as Grokster and StreamCast that openly profit from

the misuse of copyrighted materials while attempting to avoid legal liability

should not be protected by the courts,” says Dan Glickman, president of the

Motion Picture Association of America.

Church Challenges Miami Licenses

The United Church of Christ has asked the FCC to yank the licenses of

CBS' WFOR(TV) and NBC's WTVJ(TV), both in Miami, charging that their

respective networks unreasonably refused to air a UCC ad and because they do

not air enough programming reflecting “the full range of religious

expression.”

NBC says the ad violated its policy on controversial ads, though it

has suggested changes that would pass muster. CBS has a similar policy and also

says its station was never approached to run the ad in question.

In fact, neither station is being targeted for its own actions. The

UCC ad buy—part of a four-year, $30 million campaign— was national. The two

Florida stations were targeted because they are network-owned and because their

license renewals have come due and can be challenged until Jan. 2. UCC Office

of Communication Managing Director Gloria Tristani called it “the luck of the

draw.”

Taricani Gets Home Detention

Investigative reporter Jim Taricani of NBC Universal-owned WJAR(TV)

Providence, R.I., was sentenced last week to six months of home confinement.

The reporter was convicted by a Rhode Island U.S. District Court of criminal

contempt for refusing to reveal the identity of a source who gave him a FBI

videotape related to an investigation of corruption in Providence's local

government. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Ernest C. Torres cited Taricani's

health and years of good citizenship as mitigating factors. The sentence ends,

almost, a three-year ordeal for Taricani, 55, who faced up to six months in

prison. Taricani still may repay costs of the investigation and trial,

reportedly more than $100,000.

Abernethy Heads Fox Stations

Fox News Channel business chief Jack Abernethy is moving over to run

Fox's station group. As CEO for Fox Television Stations, Abernethy will

oversee Fox's 35 stations. He will report to Lachlan Murdoch, chairman of the

station group and deputy chief operating officer of News Corp. Mark Kranz, VP,

finance, replaces Abernethy as CFO.

CEO Shell Quits TV Guide

Amidst wide speculation that he's heading for Comcast, TV Guide

Gemstar CEO Jeff Shell resigned. He's being replaced by Rich Battista, most

recently executive vice president of business development and strategy for Fox

Entertainment, which owns a controlling stake in TV Guide.

Stewart Show Set

Martha Stewart will get to leave prison for up to 48 hours per week to

work on pretaped segments of a new syndicated lifestyle show planned for a fall

2005 debut. Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, NBC Universal and Mark Burnett are

teaming up on the show.