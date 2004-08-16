Fast Track

NBC Tests Chopper Security

An NBC News crew last week was handcuffed and

questioned while working on an investigative story about helicopter security. A

network producer and a cameraman attempted to rent a helicopter at the downtown

St. Louis Airport, carrying potential weapons in their luggage, including

knives, a box cutter, clear liquid and a powdery substance. The men also had

maps of major cities, with landmarks highlighted. A rental-company employee

alerted authorities, and the duo was detained and questioned by the FBI's

terrorist task force. The crew was released without charges.

Another crew was successful in renting a helicopter in New York City.

They carried a Swiss Army knife, which was taken away but given back later. NBC

hasn't aired that report yet, so it would give no further details.

Fully Programmable

CNBC Senior Vice President of Prime Time

Programming Bob Meyers named Doug

Warshaw, who had been running John McEnroe's suffering talk show,

and Susan Krakower, who has been shaping

The Big Idea With Donny

Deutsch, to new development positions. He also tapped

veteran producer Woody Frasier (he launched

Good Morning America) as

McEnroe's new executive producer.

Cable net E! Entertainment Television and

Kmart are teaming for a cross-promotion that will put the

network's daily entertainment-news anchors in a new line of Kmart clothes.

They'll also appear in Kmart print ads modeling the clothes.

Holly Jacobs has been named executive VP of

alternative development at Fox Television Studios. She will

oversee development of all the studio's reality, documentary and biography

programs. Previously, Jacobs was executive VP of programming and development

for Buena Vista Productions.

Julie McNamara has been named senior VP of

drama development at Paramount Television. She will oversee

development of the studio's prime time drama programming, reporting to

President Garry Hart. McNamara was vice president of

drama development at ABC.

TNT's experiment with The Grid proved to be a smart

programming move. The six-hour counterterrorism miniseries, which concluded

Monday, averaged 3.2 million viewers, almost a million more than TNT gets on a

typical evening.

Time Warner Cable and

Cablevision's Madison Square Garden

Networks have called a temporary truce, reaching an interim agreement

to get Fox Sports Net New York and MSG

Network back on Time Warner's New York-area systems. This deal is

only a Band-Aid; there's no long term deal.

Fantasia Fuels Financials

The success of American Idol was enough to

overcome Fox Broadcasting's grimmer ratings issues. During News Corp.'s fiscal

fourth quarter ended June 30, Fox's station and broadcast network increased

sales 9% to $1.3 billion; operating income rose 21% to $351 million. Fox said

its stations boosted profits by 15%. Cable-network revenues grew 5% to $702

million, but profits jumped 60%. That figure is inflated because Fox Cable sold

the Los Angeles Dodgers and no longer has to carry the team's losses.

Correction

In the report on the Top 25 Cable & Satellite Operators (8/9, page

17), the last seven should have been in the following order: 19 Susquehanna, 20

Armstrong, 21 Midcontinent, 22 Northland, 23 Blue Ridge, 24 Knology Holdings,

25 Buckeye Cablesystem. Also in that report, Cablevision's basic-subscriber

penetration should have been 66.8%.