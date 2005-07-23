Fast Track

Supreme Court Nominee's Media Stance

As a top Republican lawyer with A-list Washington communications firm

Hogan & Hartson for much of his career,

Supreme Court nominee John G. Roberts has had lots of

big media clients.

For example, he worked on the briefs in Fox's successful challenge to the

FCC's rationale for preserving the

station-ownership cap and cable/broadcast crossownership rules. The case

triggered the FCC's 2003 ownership-regulation rewrite (now in limbo).

In 2002, he also helped News Corp.

chief Rupert Murdoch preserve his station/newspaper

crossownership waiver in New York after News Corp. bought the

Chris-Craft stations. Arguing for Fox, Roberts

helped save the FCC's weak defense of its own waiver.

And when veteran First Amendment attorney and then Hogan partner

Robert Corn-Revere was preparing his oral arguments in

the U.S. v. Playboy case in fall 1999, fellow partner and veteran Supreme Court

practitioner Roberts lent a hand, including sitting in on moot-court prep

sessions. Corn-Revere won his case, and Playboy, along with other adult cable

channels, won protection from indecency regulations.

Corn-Revere, now a partner with Davis Wright

Tremaine, has high praise for his former partner and colleague:

“He is a terrifically talented advocate and has tremendous respect for the

rule of law and the institution of the court. He is a mainstream conservative

and not an ideologue.”

“The biggest media conglomerates are, not surprisingly, popping

champagne corks,” says Jeff Chester, of the

Center for Digital Democracy.

He wants the Judiciary Committee to

make Roberts' views on media ownership an issue. He will reach out to

committee allies—Democrat Dick Durbin of Illinois,

for one—to make sure that happens.—John Eggerton

CTAM '05 Stakes Its Claim in Philly

Upwards of 3,000 cable executives are expected at

CTAM's annual conference, which runs through

Tuesday in Philadelphia. That's in cable giant Comcast's front yard, so it's not altogether

surprising that Comcast Chairman/CEO Brian Roberts

will be queried by CNN's Larry

King on the last day of the confab. Also on the schedule:

Rainbow Media Holdings CEO Josh

Sapan and Ogilvy & Mather

Worldwide Chairman/CEO Shelly Lazarus. The

sports/cable connection will be explored in a session featuring

Brian France, NASCAR's chairman/CEO, and Jonathan

Kraft, vice chairman of the NFL's New England

Patriots. —P.J. Bednarski

Telco-Friendly Bill Passes Texas House

The Texas House of Representatives

July 17 passed a bill paving the way for SBC

and Verizon to apply for statewide franchises

to deliver statewide cable-like video franchises.

The bill, similar to one that passed in the Texas Senate the previous week, would relieve the Bells

from having to seek municipal franchises from each locality (it would also

allow power companies to offer broadband over power lines). Now the House and

Senate versions must be reconciled.—J.E.

Massive Rereg Bill Introduced

Rep. Maurice Hinchey (D-N.Y.) last week

introduced a bill that would massively reregulate the media.

Chances for its passage are nearly nil, and it should be seen more as

a shot across the bow by liberal Democrats as a Republican Congress takes up

the 1996 Telecommunications Act.

Hinchey said his Media Ownership Reform Act of 2005 would fix a

“broken media system in the United States in which only a select group of

individuals get to determine what information Americans can receive via

television, newspaper, radio and other media.”

The sweeping bill, introduced July 14, would: 1) invalidate all of the

FCC's 2003 rewrite of its media-ownership

rules (an appeals court only remanded the rules for a redo) and reinstate the

newspaper/broadcast crossownership rule and the local-TV-ownership rule

scrapped in the rewrite; 2) restore the Fairness Doctrine; 3) lower the cap on

TV-station ownership from 39% (raised by Congress) back to 25%; 4) reduce the

number of radio and TV stations a company can own; 5) increase the number of

public-interest obligations on all broadcasters; 6) get rid of the UHF discount

“loophole” that counts only half a UHF station's audience reach toward

ownership caps.—J.E.

Dow Jones Exits CNBC International

Unwilling to continue sharing in the venture's ongoing losses,

Dow Jones is dumping its half of

CNBC International, leaving partner

NBC Universal with 100% of the venture.

Having flubbed earlier efforts to get into business-news networks, Dow

Jones teamed with CNBC in 1998 for its CNBC

Asia and CNBC Europe services when

the financial markets were roaring.

But even after seven years, the ventures are losing money. Dow

Jones' share of the losses is $17 million a year. Now NBC Universal will

shoulder the $28 million or so in annual losses by itself.—John M.

Higgins

SBC EchoStar Sales Crumble

After bragging mightily about its partnership to bundle

EchoStar's DBS service with its telephone

products, SBC has dramatically scaled back

efforts to sell the satellite service. It had cut an intricate partnership with

EchoStar's Dish Network, carefully

integrating the sales and customer-service functions into its own operation.

The goal was to counter cable operators' bundling of new phone services with

their existing video products.

But, for the second quarter ended June, SBC added just 10,000 new Dish

customers. That's far fewer than the 65,000 that analysts had expected and

the 70,000-100,000 SBC had been adding in recent quarters. The plunge prompted

UBS media analyst Aryeh

Bourkoff to issue a note on EchoStar to clients titled “Is The

Partnership Over?”

SBC had accounted for as much as 12% of EchoStar's growth, so the

slowdown will likely hurt the satellite

company.—J.M.H.

Meyer Re-Ups With Universal

NBC Universal movie chief

Ron Meyer has renewed his deal with the company,

signing a new five-year contract.

Meyer, former president of talent agent Creative

Artists Agency, will remain president/COO of Universal Studios, in charge of the division's movie

and theme parks operation.

The significance of the move extends beyond the movie operation. Ever

since NBC bought Universal last year, Meyer has been influential at the company

and is an increasingly powerful advisor to NBC Universal Chairman

Bob Wright at a time when Wright has plenty of princes

jockeying for position, including Jeff Zucker and

Randy Falco.—J.M.H.

Media Unite On Parental Control

Veteran media critics Sens. Rick Santorum

(R-Pa.) and Joe Lieberman (D-Conn.) are lending their

support to a new, broad-based coalition that has formed to push for parental

control of TV and other entertainment content.

The Pause Parent Play (PPP)

initiative (

www.PauseParentPlay.org) will launch July 20

on Capitol Hill with a display of parental-control tools and technologies for

TV, movies, music and videogames.

The new coalition includes the same three network corporate

parents—NBC Universal, News Corp. and Viacom—behind the TV

Watch online effort promoting the TV ratings and V-chip (Disney is still a

no-show).—J.E.

D.C. Stations Tackled Over “Redskin”

Washington attorney John Banzhaf, who helped

sue tobacco ads off the airwaves in the late 1960s, is renewing his campaign to

remove “Redskin” from the nation's broadcast vernacular, or at least

limit its use, by threatening to go after station licenses.

He has sent registered letters to the four biggest stations in

Washington—WJLA, WUSA, WTTG and

WRC—advising them of a Friday federal

appeals court decision that he says puts the Washington

Redskin trademarks in jeopardy by “restoring the unanimous finding

by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board that the word 'Redskins' was so

racially derogatory and offensive that the trademarks should be invalidated.”

The stations' renewals come up in seven

years.—J.E.

Wisdom TV Is Now Lime

The new owners of Wisdom Television

have renamed it Lime TV. CEO C.J.

Kettler, a former Oxygen Media

exec, says her goal is to steer Wisdom away from its old positioning of

“mind, body, spirit” to a broader health and wellness pitch that would woo

the organic/yoga crowd. The network, with 6.5 million subscribers, is largely

backed by former AOL Chairman

Steve Case's private-equity fund,

Revolution.—J.M.H.

WB Will 'Lord' It Over Emmys

The WB says it will counterprogram

this year's CBS Emmy Awards

Show on Sept. 18 by airing the broadcast premiere of

The Lord of the Rings: The Two

Towers at the same time.

The WB received only two prime time Emmy nominations this year.

—Ben Grossman

Good News! Your Cable Bill Will Soon Be $100 a Month

Kagan Research says the average cable

bill will jump from $80 a month in 2005 to $100 by 2008 as consumers sign on

for added services. Analyst Renee Shaening says

overall cable revenues will double from $66.5 billion today to $139 billion by

2015. —Ken Kerschbaumer

NAB Supports Ratings Bill

The National Association of

Broadcasters has come out in support of a bill that would increase

government oversight of TV ratings.

“As a matter of principle, NAB generally prefers voluntary

inter-industry cooperation to additional government involvement as a solution

to these issues. However, in the absence of voluntary resolution, we wish to

voice our support for S. 1272,” NAB President Eddie

Fritts wrote Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.),

who introduced it. A hearing on the bill is slated for July 27.

NAB pointed to the “absence of a fully competitive market” in

advocating the legislation.

Cable's largest operator, Comcast Corp., opposes the

legislation.

The bill would require Nielsen or any

other TV-ratings system to get accreditation by the Media

Ratings Council (MRC) for its system or any changes to its system.

The bill would also mandate accuracy in “all the aspects of audience viewing

behavior that it is intended, or is represented, to convey, using accurate

statistical methods and social sciences data.” It's a mandate that would

appear hard to enforce.

The MRC would also be required to report annually to the

FTC, FCC and

Congress. The council was created by Congress

in the 1960s, but its accreditation is voluntary not mandatory. That

accreditation has become an issue lately with the rollout of Nielsen's local

people meters, which have drawn criticism from some station groups—including

Fox, Tribune

and Allbritton—for undercounting minorities

and younger viewers.—J.E.

CNN's Hemmer Heads to Fox

Cast-off CNN anchor Bill

Hemmer will get a berth at rival Fox News

Channel. Hemmer, who most recently co-hosted CNN's morning show,

American Morning, with Soledad O'Brien, will be a

weekday anchor and correspondent.

He spent 10 years at CNN as an anchor and reporter. He started his TV

career as a sports anchor for WCPO

Cincinnati.

Fox is solidly out in front of CNN in ratings, but executives and

anchors from the networks often swipe at the competition.

Hemmer lost his American Morning post last month

when CNN opted to bring in Miles O'Brien. The

network offered Hemmer a spot as White House correspondent, which he rejected.

—Allison Romano