FAST TRACK

CBS Conquers Thursday Night, Again

UPN gets a piece of the action, too

CBS extended its reign as

Thursday-night leader into the new 2005-06 TV season last week, winning

television's most lucrative night with the help of CSI and Survivor. Sister

Viacom-owned network UPN is getting a piece of Thursday action, too, with its

highly anticipated new comedy Everybody Hates

Chris finishing second in its time slot and outdelivering

the more established, young-skewing competition in Fox's The

O.C. and NBC's

Joey.

The night before belonged to ABC as Lost continued to thrill in its

season-two debut with 23.5 million viewers and a 10.2 rating/25 share in

18-49s. And NBC managed to win Tuesday night thanks to the strong premieres of

My Name Is Earl and

Law & Order: Special Victims

Unit. Here's B&C's

scorecard:

ABC: Even before

Desperate

Housewives returned, ABC got off to a hot start.

Lost delivered monster

ratings against stiff competition, and most viewers stayed put for new thriller

Invasion. The network's

luck is tested this week with the premieres of freshman shows

Commander in Chief and

Nightstalker.

CBS: Once again,

CSI and Survivor are

unstoppable. The forensics drama nabbed network TV's highest premiere ratings

yet, with 29 million viewers and a 10.2/25 in 18-49s. New drama

Criminal Minds and

NCIS also started off

strong. CBS' new Friday-night duo of Threshold and Ghost Whisperer gets its first test

this week.

FOX: After just two episodes, laggard

legal comedy Head

Cases was axed, earning it the distinction of being the

first cancelled new show. But other new entries Bones and Prison Break are promising, and

medical drama House is

sizzling in its sophomore season, averaging more than 15 million viewers.

NBC: Mixed results for the Peacock in

week one. My Name Is Earl lived up to its

hype, with 15.2 million viewers and a 6.6/16 in 18-49s. But

Martha Stewart had a stroke of Earl's bad

luck: Her edition of The

Apprentice limped out Sept. 21, with 2.3/7 in 18-49 and

7.1 million viewers. New military drama E-Ring and workhorses

Law & Order and

ER got off solidly.

UPN: Everybody Hates Chris, the season's most lauded new

show, premiered with 7.8 million viewers and a 3.2/9 in 18-49s, stellar numbers

for UPN. The Tyra Banks wannabes of

America's Next Top

Model strutted out to record ratings for its fifth

incarnation. But the trick is getting more Chris viewers

to stick around for the other Thursday-night sitcoms.

THE WB: So far, the network's push

for more 18-34s is stalled. New Jerry Bruckheimer-produced crime show

Just Legal,

co-starring Don Johnson, and comedy

Twins, with

Melanie Griffith, got off to lackluster

starts. Returning shows such as Gilmore

Girls are healthy but appeal to The WB's already loyal

young set.

Verizon Moves Into Cable TV

Telco debuts service in Texas towns

Verizon launched its fiber-optic

cable-TV service, called FiOS, in 8,800 homes in Keller, Texas, last week. The

service will be available in other Texas towns later this year, followed by

Florida, Virginia and California.

Expanded basic, with 180 music and video channels, will cost $39.95

per month. Basic service is $12.95 a month for local-broadcast, public,

education and government channels.

FiOS will carry, among other things, 12 channels owned by

The Walt Disney Co., including

ABC Family, Disney

Channel and ESPN. Disney also gave

Verizon permission to carry its 12 ABC stations. FiOS will use Disney-related

broadband, pay-per-view, Spanish-language programming and VOD offerings.

The deal included an understanding that Disney and Verizon will work

together to battle piracy in FiOS' subscriber base.

Also included: a sports package with 15 channels for $5.95, a movie

package with 45 channels of Starz, Encore, Showtime and The Movie Channel for

$11.95, and a Spanish language package of 24 channels for $11.95.

PBS, 'World News Tonight' Lead Emmys

PBS was the big winner at the News

and Documentary Emmys, collecting six at the National

Television Academy awards banquet in New York on Sept. 19.

On the eve of the late ABC anchor

Peter Jennings' memorial service, his

World News Tonight topped

all evening newscasts with three Emmys, helping ABC to a three-way tie for

second place in the statue totals with four. The range of ABC stories saluted

and their international datelines—Iraq (war), Darfur (genocide), Beslan

(school massacre)—also clearly reflect Jennings' imprint.

CBS and NBC also collected four awards apiece, including one to

Dan Rather's newscast for its Enron

reporting. Documentary powerhouse HBO

collected three, Cinemax two,

Discovery Times Channel and

Discovery Channel two each, and

History, MSNBC and Sundance one

each.—J.E.

Fanfare for the Uncommon Man

The memorial for late ABC anchorman

Peter Jennings, held Sept. 20 at Carnegie

Hall, was, in a word, sincere.

That was the trait about Jennings most of the speakers spoke to, along

with the apparent fact that he was an A-1 sentimentalist and a great believer

in a moral code to life.

His son Chris Jennings said, “The

slightest achievement by his children, or even his dog, could move him to

tears.” His daughter, Elizabeth, quoted from

a speech Jennings gave at her high school graduation: “Once you are clear

what your values are, you must always stand up for them.” —P.J.

Bednarski

CNBC Chairman Departs

CNBC's Pamela

Thomas-Graham will leave the company for a job as group president of

Liz Claiborne Inc.

President and CEO of CNBC for four years beginning in 2001, she was

eased into a strategic-planning and brand-extending role as chairman in

February when Mark Hoffman was brought in as

president/CEO to oversee the ratings-challenged business news net. The chairman

post will not be filled.—A.B.

Leavitt Leaves TV Academy

Academy of Television Arts &

Sciences President/COO Todd Leavitt

has resigned from his post overseeing ATAS and its foundation and will leave as

the senior staff executive by the end of the year.

Leavitt, who was nearing the end of his three-year contract in

October, waited until after Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony to

announce his departure, expressing a desire to return to the commercial sector

of the television industry and pursue entrepreneurial opportunities in areas of

emerging media technologies.

He will stay on for the next few months to assist ATAS with the

transition, including an upcoming retreat for the group's leaders in October.

ATAS will form a search committee to find a new executive to run the

group.—J.B.

Emergency Response Gets Full Court Press

In the wake of Hurricane Katrina and in the face of Hurricane Rita, a

new, pan-media, national-local coordinated emergency-communications response

has become a priority in Washington.

Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) Sept. 22

proposed the Communications Security Act of 2005, which would require the

Department of Homeland Security and the

FCC to work together to develop backup

communications systems using satellites, wireless and terrestrial services.

“Our first responders make the greatest commitment to our country by

protecting us in times of disaster,” says Kerry. “It is unacceptable that,

four years after 9/11, we are still putting them on the frontlines without

reliable communications equipment.”

Also on Sept. 22, FCC Chairman Kevin

Martin in testimony to the Senate Commerce

Committee, recommended a flexible emergency-communications system

for first responders that would employ various media.

Before the day was done, a bipartisan block of Commerce Committee

members had introduced the Warning, Alerts and Response Network (or WARN) bill.

It would allocate a quarter billion dollars to develop a system of

geographically targeted alerts across TV, radio, cable, satellite, Blackberrys,

cellphones and non-traditional media. —John Eggerton

'Affair' Ending; 'Geraldo at Large' Once

Again

Twentieth Television last week

announced the long-rumored cancellation of A

Current Affair, which will be replaced with

Geraldo at Large, a live,

first-run strip hosted by Fox News Channel's

Geraldo Rivera.

The new show will be produced in New York and distributed by Twentieth

Television. It will be slotted in Current Affair's time

periods on the Fox O&Os when

Affair goes off the air next month.

Fox has been expected to give its owned stations a more FNC-like

branding given the success of its cable news network and Fox News Channel

architect Roger Ailes' taking over the

station group.

The show, which has been on for 26 weeks through last Friday, averaged

a 2.5 rating/5 share in weighted metered-markets for primary runs. The show was

down 26% from its average lead-in and down 22% from its year-ago time period

average. —Ben Grossman/J.E.

Herwitz Exits Fox

After almost 20 years with the Fox Television

Station Group, President Tom

Herwitz is leaving the company.

His departure comes just weeks after Fox

News chief Roger Ailes took over

the group following the departure of former News

Corp. Deputy COO and station group Chairman Lachlan Murdoch. Former Ailes lieutenant

Jack Abernethy arrived last year to be the

group's CEO over Herwitz.—A.R./J.E.

The WB Marketing VP Promoted

Nineteen-year Warner Bros. veteran

Lisa Gregorian will lead a new group as

executive VP, worldwide marketing, of the recently created

Warner Bros. Television Group. She will work

with the studio's internal television marketing teams, as well as with

networks and stations, on marketing opportunities for its TV

properties.—Jim Benson