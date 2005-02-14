Fast Track

Indecency Fines Moving Fast

Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), chairman

of the Senate Commerce Committee vows that his side of Congress won't block

anti-indecency legislation as it did last year.

“We're under substantial pressure from so many people to do

something about it,” he told reporters shortly after the

House Commerce Committee overwhelmingly passed

a bill hiking fines up to $500,000 for indecent broadcasts during hours when

children are likely to be watching. He predicted a Senate version would pass

“fairly quickly” but cautioned that Senate leaders haven't told him when

there will be time for a full Senate vote.

The House Commerce Committee approved 46-2 a bill similar to the

anti-indecency measure that passed last session. The bill bogged down in the

Senate when a few lawmakers insisted on attaching measures attacking media

consolidation.

The current House bill raises maximum fines from $32,500 to $500,000

for stations and from $11,000 to $500,000 for performers. It also requires the

FCC to rule on indecency complaints faster,

gives the FCC power to revoke violators' station licenses, and encourages

broadcasters to reinstate a family hour and a voluntary code of conduct. The

Senate version has been introduced by Sen. Sam Brownback

(R-Kan.).

Two amendments that would have shielded individual performers from

higher penalties were defeated.

Broadcaster of the Year

Alan Frank, president/CEO of

Post-Newsweek Stations, is B&C's 2005 Broadcaster of the Year. He'll receive his award at the

Television Bureau of Advertising's Marketing

Conference on March 31 at New York's Javits Convention

Center.

A consummate broadcaster, the Pittsburgh native made his mark at

WDIV Detroit, where he was named general

manager in 1988, and made it one of NBC's

most powerful affiliates. Twelve years later, he was named president of

Post-Newsweek stations, which owns a half dozen major-market stations.

As chairman of the National Affiliated Stations

Alliance (NASA), he's a leader of the foes of media consolidation,

fighting earlier FCC attempts to raise the

station-ownership cap and battling with other affiliates for better treatment

from ABC, CBS, NBC and

Fox. He is also chairman of the TVB board and

executive committee of the National Association of

Broadcasters.

At the TVB Conference, which will once again be held in conjunction

with the New York International Auto Show, Frank will also participate on a

panel with the three previous winners of B&C's

Broadcaster of the Year Award: David Barrett,

president/CEO, Hearst-Argyle Television, (2004 winner), who

will appear via videotape; Dennis FitzSimons,

chairman, Tribune Co. (2003); and Dennis

Swanson, EVP/COO, Viacom Television Stations

Group, the first B&C honoree, in 2002.

B&C Editor in Chief J. Max

Robins will moderate.

Agenda and registration information for the TVB conference, which

usually sells out quickly, is available at

www.tvb.org.

Noth Returns to 'Law & Order'

Chris Noth, most recently

Sex and the City's “Mr. Big,” will

return to his old beat, Law & Order,

reprising the role of Det. Mike Logan, this time as a regular on spinoff

L&O: Criminal Intent.

Noth will split the lead duties with star Vincent D'Onofrio, each starring in 11 episodes.

Law & Order creator Dick Wolf

says D'Onofrio needed some help, citing the “grueling pace” of being a

single lead in an hour drama.

His erratic behavior—on the set, allegedly starting fist

fights—has been reported for several months, particularly in the

New York Post's Page Six column, and had

NBC Universal executives considering Noth as an emergency backup in the

lead-detective role since at least November.

Once Again, Spectrum Fees Cited in Federal Budget

Under the fiscal 2006 budget released last week by the

Bush administration, TV stations that have not

returned their analog channels would pay a combined total of up to $500 million

in 2007 and again in 2008.

No fees would be due in 2006.

The fee would drop to $480 million in 2009 and to $450 million in

2010. Specifics of how the fee obligations would be spread among individual

stations were not spelled out.

Since the Clinton administration,

White House budgets have contained some form of spectrum fee to compensate

taxpayers for the right to broadcast on stations obtained for free.

NAB lobbyists have always managed to get the

fees eliminated.

CNBC Picks New President, Chairman

CNBC has named Mark Hoffman president. He replaces current

President/CEO Pamela Thomas-Graham, who

becomes chairman of the network. Hoffman leaves his post as president/GM of

NBC Universal-owned WVIT New Britain, Conn., a job he has held since

September 2001.

Hoffman was previously with CNBC, serving as executive producer,

VP/managing editor and VP/managing editor, business development. He will be

responsible for day-to-day operations, programming and technology.

Thomas-Graham will oversee strategic planning and explore possible

brand extensions for CNBC. She has served as president/CEO of CNBC since July

2001 and was previously president/CEO of NBC.com.

Shall We Danza? BVT Says Yes

Buena Vista Television has renewed rookie talker

The Tony Danza Show for a

second season.

The show has been renewed in 115 markets and over 80% of the country

for the 2005-06 season. The talker has also been upgraded in several markets,

most importantly in No. 2 market Los Angeles, where it moves up from overnight

to a daytime clearance on one of Viacom's two stations, either

KCBS or KCAL.

Season-to-date, the show is averaging a 1.3 rating, which ranks it No. 3 among

freshman first-run strips behind Entertainment

Tonight spinoff Insider and talker

The Jane Pauley

Show.

CBS' George Herman Dies at 85

George Herman, 85, the longtime

Face the Nation moderator

who spent 43 years covering politics and international affairs for

CBS News, died Tuesday of heart failure

following a long illness, according to the network.

Herman was the first reporter to broadcast a story about the break-in

at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in 1972 and co-anchored

coverage of the Senate Watergate hearings. He appeared on TV for the first time

during the 1948 Democratic Convention in Philadelphia, the first to be

televised. He left CBS News in 1987. Herman is survived by his wife of 50

years, Patricia, three sons and six grandchildren.

TLC Taps Abraham

TLC has named David Abraham EVP/GM of the network. Currently GM of

Discovery Networks UK, he replaces Roger Marmet, who resigned Jan. 27. Abraham,

41, has managed Discovery's nine UK channels since 2001. In the coming

months, he will relocate to the company's U.S. headquarters in Silver Spring,

Md., to oversee TLC's programming, production, development and

operations.

Dolan Picks Up Voom Assets

Voom may be crippled, but some of its

homegrown networks may live on. Cablevision

Chairman Chuck Dolan cut a deal to buy the

failing DBS service's assets from the company, including a cluster of HD

movie and other channels that he started to feed the service.

EchoStar is buying Voom's main satellite,

but a Dolan company will buy the 21 original HD channels (primarily showing

older movies) and related licenses. Terms were not disclosed.

A 10th for '7th'

The WB is picking up its

longest-running show, drama 7th

Heaven, for a 10th season. That early pickup, says WB

Entertainment President David Janollari, will

also make it the longest-running family drama in TV history, topping the nine

seasons for Little House on the

Prairie (NBC) and The Waltons (CBS).

The series, from Aaron Spelling,

debuted on the network in 1996.

Correction

Producer Rich Hull was incorrectly identified in an article about the

NAACP Image Awards (2/7, page 22).

Clarification

Ratings for the Friends Monday-Friday syndicated

run for the weeks of 1/17-23 and 1/24-30 are being reprocessed by Nielsen,

according to Warner Bros. Domestic Television. The sitcom didn't appear on

the list of rated shows that is the basis for the Syndication Ratings table in

the Feb. 7 issue and this one (page 11).

FCC Crushes Stations' DTV Carriage Plans

Broadcasters vowed to take their fight to Congress and the courts last

week after the FCC voted 4-1 to reject TV

stations' demand for greatly expanded cable carriage rights for their digital

channels.

As expected, the FCC upheld its 2001 ruling that stations will be

guaranteed carriage of only one “primary” channel. Unless they can convince

either lawmakers or judges that the FCC was wrong, stations will have to

negotiate with their local operators to win space on cable lineups for the

additional channels that digital technology allows them to offer.

By a unanimous vote, the commission also rejected broadcasters'

added demand that cable systems carry both their old analog signals and the new

digital versions while they are transitioning to all-digital operation.

“In Washington, there are no final victories and no final

defeats,” says Eddie Fritts, president of the

National Association of Broadcasters. “NAB

will be working to overturn today's anti-consumer FCC decision in both the

courts and Congress.”

The vote had another bad outcome for TV stations: Commissioners also

committed themselves to resolving by year-end whether to saddle broadcasters

with additional public-interest obligations or not. Congress ordered the FCC to

examine whether broadcasters should be required to offer more news, kids

programming or locally produced shows in return for the DTV spectrum, but the

review has long been on the backburner.

Regarding multicasting, the FCC said broadcasters failed to

demonstrate that the public benefit would outweigh harm to cable operators.

Even on the 500-channel lineup that cable operators can offer their digital

subscribers, some might be forced to drop lower-rated cable nets like

CSPAN3 to make room for what would be hundreds

of new broadcast programming streams in each market.

Commissioner Kathleen Abernathy said

broadcasters should take their case to lawmakers, who can eliminate ambiguity

over carriage rights when Congress rewrites the Telecommunications Act over the

next year.

NBC Universal Attacks Autism

Autism will be the subject of a multichannel programming effort from

the NBC News networks the week of Feb. 21. The

disorder, which currently affects about 1.77 million Americans, will be covered

in reports on Today and

Nightly News With Brian

Williams, in addition to coverage on

CNBC, MSNBC,

NBC's O&Os, Telemundo and

MSNBC.com. According to NBC, the Centers for

Disease Control is announcing that autism is the “fastest-growing serious

developmental disability in the United States.”

Today will feature weekly educational reports,

culminating in a Feb. 25 segment with NBC

Universal Chairman/CEO Bob Wright and his

wife, who will discuss their grandson's diagnosis with the disorder and

launch the Autism Speaks foundation.