Fast Track

Karmazin Gets Sirius

Ex-Viacom President Mel Karmazin agreed to take the helm at satellite radio company Sirius. Karmazin will serve as CEO of the company, bumping current CEO Joseph Clayton up to chairman. This is Sirius' second talent coup, following Howard Stern's $100 million-a-year agreement to join the service in 2006.

NBC/U, Nielsen Strike Group Deal

NBC Universal has signed an unprecedented seven-year deal with Nielsen for ratings covering all its TV businesses. Nielsen has similar deals covering the other networks, but this is its first of this size. It wouldn't comment on the terms, but insiders peg its worth at $500 million.

Naked Success

WOIO Cleveland favors full disclosure. According to early returns, its decision not to blur the nudity in a story on performance artist Spencer Tunick, which featured a WOIO anchor in the buff, was a big hit with viewers. Viewer reaction ran 2-1 in support of the show, which ran after 10 p.m. The lead-in gave the 11 p.m. newscast the best late-news numbers in the station's history: 17.1/30 share.

ABC Gets Ratings, Not Revenue

ABC's surge in ratings isn't translating into sales at the company's broadcast network, which saw revenues drop during the most recent quarter. For the three months ended September, which is Disney's fiscal fourth quarter, the broadcast unit's revenues dropped 6% to $1.2 billion versus the same quarter last year.

Correction

Medialink Worldwide President/CEO is Larry Moskowitz (Special Report, 11/15, page 26).