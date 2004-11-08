Fast Track

Pride Goeth Before Fall Sweeps

Two high-profile broadcast shows on the ropes have gotten a standing eight count. NBC's Father of the Pride is taking a seat through sweeps. The winner is weight-loss reality show The Biggest Loser, which will replace it on Tuesday nights. CBS is also sending medical drama Dr. Vegas to the waiting room through December. In its place will be repeats of Without a Trace, CSI and CSI: Miami.

Braun Yahoo!'s

Yahoo! has upped its ex-TV executive contingent, naming former ABC Entertainment TV Group Chairman Lloyd Braun to head its media and entertainment group. Braun, who was ousted from his ABC post in April, will push the migration of streamed content to the Web and create original fare.

Promotions for CBS Spokesmen

Viacom Co-President Les Moonves upped CBS' top spokesmen, giving them new titles and responsibilities.

Leading the new group is Gil Schwartz as executive VP of the CBS Communications Group, which will handle the CBS and UPN networks, Viacom TV stations, Paramount Television, Infinity Broadcasting, Viacom Outdoor, CBS News and CBS Sports. Schwartz had been EVP communications, for CBS.

Chris Ender and Dana McClintock, who had been senior VPs of the CBS Communications Group on the West and East Coasts, respectively, will be SVPs of the new group, reporting to Schwartz.

Ender will head up publicity and communications for CBS Entertainment, Paramount Network Television, Paramount Domestic Television, King World Productions, CBS/Paramount International Television and UPN entertainment on both coasts.

McClintock heads network communications for CBS and UPN East Coast operations, as well as the Viacom TV group, Viacom Outdoor and Infinity Broadcasting.