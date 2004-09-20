Fast Track

NBC Plays Outdoors

NBC Universal has made its first foray into the

lucrative outdoor-ad market, which already features major broadcast media

players Viacom and Clear Channel. NBC has

teamed with "street-furniture" company JCDecaux on a New

York City request for proposal for 3,500 bus shelters and 330 newsstands. The

new partnership, NBCDecaux, was created to win the New York

bid, but it could extend to other cities. Viacom has also bid for the

contract.

Will Networks Air Debates?

Media For Democracy (MediaChannel.org) is

collecting online signatures for a petition to be sent to top executives at

ABC, CBS, Fox and

NBC asking them to commit to "comprehensive coverage" of the

presidential debates. The move came a week after the group, joined by the

Public Interest, Public Airwaves coalition and others, asked

the networks for a commitment. Media For Democracy complained that Fox didn't

air the first presidential debates last year in order to show the premiere of

Dark Angel, while NBC

gave stations the option of carrying baseball playoffs.

Journalist Threat Level Raised

According to reporters with Committee for Freedom of the Press, the

trend toward limiting journalists' access to information since 9/11 continues

to grow. "Citizens don't seem to realize how drastically their right to know

has been limited in the last three years," says Lucy Dalglish, RCFP director,

in a statement on the release of its annual update, Homefront

Confidential.

The committee has been keeping a running journalistic "threat level"

that mirrors the government's own color-coded terrorist-threat warnings. The

two categories that remain at red alert are Freedom of Information Act

restrictions and Access to Terrorism and Immigration Proceedings, but two

others have moved from elevated (yellow) to high (orange) status since last

year's report: USA Patriot Act Restrictions and Reporters Privilege.

Radio-Television News Directors Association President Barbara Cochran

testified at a Homeland Security Committee Hearing in Washington last week. She

noted that Reps. Norman Dicks (D-Wash.) and Jim Turner (D-Texas) also expressed

concern that the government had gone overboard in its effort to place records

off-limits in the name of homeland security.

Jake Pumps Reality

Lions Gate Television and Body by Jake's Jake Steinfeld are

teaming on a new reality show, Be the

Boss. Lions Gate, which got a 13-episode order

from CBS for its reality series The Cut, is looking for an outlet

to launch the show next spring, timed to the publication of Steinfeld's book,

I've Seen a Lot of Famous People Naked and

They've Got Nothing on You! The weekly series, based on

the book, will tap aspiring entrepreneurs who compete for money to start their

businesses.

CBS's Prime Time Players

Newly minted CBS Entertainment President

Nina Tassler has assembled a new group to head up

prime time series. Laverne McKinnon, formerly senior

vice president of drama development, will replace Tassler as head of drama

development. Wendi Trilling is being bumped up to

executive vice president, comedy development, from senior vice president, and

David Brownfield, vice president, current programs,

has been named senior vice president. He replaces David

Stapf, who was named president, Paramount Network

Television.

2 Friends Earmarks Kids

Two top TV execs formed a new company called, appropriately enough,

2 Friends Entertainment. Wendy

Moss-Klein, formerly a driving force behind Sony

Wonder, and Nancy Steingard, most recently

senior vice president, creative development, for Sesame

Workshop, have a number of TV projects lined up, including one based

on the Harriet the Spy children's book series.

Parting Shot

Tony Esparza, who joined

CBS in 1959 as a publicity photographer, is retiring Oct. 1

after 45 years and countless photo shoots for successful CBS series from

The Sonny and Cher Show

to The Amazing Race. He

also snapped The Beatles, Frank

Sinatra, Gene Kelly, Queen

Elizabeth and thousands more in a distinguished career.