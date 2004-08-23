Fast Track

U.S. Senators Program TMC

Four high-profile politicos have turned programmers for

Turner Classic Movies. The network asked four senators—two

Democrats and two Republicans—to select and introduce politically oriented

films. They'll be the marquee movies in a Thursday night theme lineup beginning

October 7 and leading up to the election. Vice-presidential candidate Sen.

John Edwards (D-N.C.) chose Stanley

Kubrick's black comedy, Dr.

Strangelove, in which a rogue military threatens the

peace and security of the world. Next in the rotation on Oct. 14 will be Sen.

John McCain (R-Ariz.), who picked Kubrick's

Paths Of Glory, about a

glory-seeking general. Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.)

picked Dead Poets Society

to run Oct. 21; Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) picked

To Kill A Mockingbird to

run Oct. 28.

Feds Protect Digital-Sharing Software

In a decision that makes it harder for content producers to crack down

on illegal copying of their works, federal judges held that

Grokster and StreamCast Networks are not

liable for copyright infringement when individuals use their file-sharing

software to illegally swap copyrighted video, movies and music.

MLB to Pitch Baseball Net

Major League Baseball team owners have agreed to a

league plan to launch a baseball cable network by fall 2005. It is unclear if

the MLB-owned channel would program live games, but programming ideas include

spring training games, news conferences, classic games, minor league games,

softball and extensive highlights.

Court TV Taps Juris' Spark

Court TV CEO Henry

Schleiff says, "I thought if you armed this guy with a network

with fuller distribution, strong ratings and deeper pockets, you'd be putting a

race-car driver behind a Ferrari." This guy is Fuse

President Marc Juris, who has been brought in as

general manager to add a youthful spark to the network and ratchet up

marketing. The network is trying to court a younger audience with more reality

and contemporary fare. Juris will lead that effort. With Court TV's crime and

investigation hooks, he envisions programming "everything from inventive

reality shows to compelling scripted series." Juris programmed Fuse, the thinly

distributed music channel on a shoestring and still managed to grab significant

buzz.

Mandabach Exits Carsey-Werner

Caryn Mandabach, who has spent 20 years with

high-profile TV programmer Carsey-Werner Mandabach, first as

producer and eventually name-in-the-title partner, is exiting to hang out her

own shingle. Mandabach's resume includes The

Cosby Show, Roseanne, That '70s Show,

3rd Rock From The Sun,

Grace Under Fire,

A Different World,

Cybill and

Grounded For Life.

Mandabach already has support—moral and possibly more—from Fox. "We've

always enjoyed working with her, and we hope to continue doing so in the

future," says Fox Broadcasting Entertainment President

Gail Berman.

NBC HD's Olympic Snafu

Some NBC HD viewers who tuned in at 8

p.m. for the Athens Summer Olympic Games opening ceremonies were surprised to

see the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City two years

ago. While the regular analog coverage of the ceremonies did begin at 8 on NBC,

the HD coverage that went to the 124 HD-capable affiliates wasn't scheduled to

begin until 9, due to a pre-planned hour delay. Instead, between 8 and 9, NBC

put together some bonus coverage in the form of an HDTV highlight reel of the

Salt Lake City opening. But with no crawl to explain the old footage, some

viewers were left collectively scratching their heads.