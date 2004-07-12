Fast Track

Anchor Achievement

NBC's Tom Brokaw will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences when it presents its 25th Annual News Emmy and Documentary Awards in September. Tallying the most nominations last week was PBS, which scored 24, followed by ABC (with 20), CBS (19), NBC (11), MSNBC (nine), CNN (three) and CNBC (two). Univision, Cinemax and History Channel got one nomination each. (Fox News Channel doesn't enter, according to NATAS.) A full list is available at www.emmyonline.tv.

Commerce Heads Want Adelstein at FCC

A number of leading Senate Commerce Committee

members have written the White House asking that Jonathan Adelstein

be renominated to a second term on the FCC. Senate Minority Leader and Adelstein's former boss Tom Daschle

(D-S.D.) submitted his name for renomination a year ago, but the White House has not sent it to the Senate. Failing that, Adelstein would have to leave at the end of the current legislative session, which could be as soon as October. Leading the request were Committee Chairman John McCain

(R-Ariz.) and Byron Dorgan

(D-N.D.).

Fox's Rocky Mountain High

Fox Sports Net Rocky Mountain

isn't melting away anytime soon. Fox Sports

signed the Major League Baseball's Colorado Rockies to a new TV deal that runs through 2014, paying about $20 million a year for TV rights. Fox also plunked down $20 million to grab a 10% ownership stake in the team. The moves ensure the Rockies will air on Fox Sports' regional network and not defect to new Denver-based regional sports channel Altitude Sports Networks. Altitude's owner, Kroenke Sports, also controls the Denver Nuggets

basketball team and Colorado Avalanche

hockey team and will carry both next fall.

Get With the Program

What do Robert Redford

(who played Bob Woodward

in All the President's Men), the real Carl Bernstein, Madeleine Albright

and Harry Belafonte

have in common? They have cameos in Tanner on Tanner, Robert Altman

and Garry Trudeau's update of their 1988 political mockumentary, Tanner '88, a Spinal Tap

for the political set. The show, about a losing Democratic presidential candidate, is slated for an Oct. 5 premiere on Redford's Sundance Channel. Also look for a Mario Cuomo

cameo, plus "don't blink" appearances by Rev. Al Sharpton

and Al Franken.

Star Wars

co-star Hayden Christensen

and his brother are set to produce a reality show for F/X. Tentatively titled Masterpiece, the show will follow an aspiring young artist. Christensen starred as the young Anakin Skywalker in the two recent installments of the Star Wars

saga. …Jim Moret, former Cable News Network

anchor—including co-anchor of Showbiz Today—has joined Inside Edition as a senior correspondent, based in L.A. Since leaving CNN in the late 1990s, Moret has had several hosting gigs, including specials for ABC… Looking to beef up its off-net roster, WE: Women's Entertainment

is picking up cable rights to Boston Public and Dharma & Greg from Twentieth Television. Boston Public

will debut this fall, Dharma & Greg

will premiere on WE in fall 2005.

Comcast Makes Burke COO

Comcast

last week named Steve Burke

chief operating officer. He will continue to serve as president of Comcast Cable, the company's core division, but adds some new responsibilities, including oversight of its programming networks. Dave Watson, executive vice president of sales, marketing, was named executive vice president of operations.