Fast Track
Anchor Achievement
NBC's Tom Brokaw will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences when it presents its 25th Annual News Emmy and Documentary Awards in September. Tallying the most nominations last week was PBS, which scored 24, followed by ABC (with 20), CBS (19), NBC (11), MSNBC (nine), CNN (three) and CNBC (two). Univision, Cinemax and History Channel got one nomination each. (Fox News Channel doesn't enter, according to NATAS.) A full list is available at www.emmyonline.tv.
Commerce Heads Want Adelstein at FCC
A number of leading Senate Commerce Committee
members have written the White House asking that Jonathan Adelstein
be renominated to a second term on the FCC. Senate Minority Leader and Adelstein's former boss Tom Daschle
(D-S.D.) submitted his name for renomination a year ago, but the White House has not sent it to the Senate. Failing that, Adelstein would have to leave at the end of the current legislative session, which could be as soon as October. Leading the request were Committee Chairman John McCain
(R-Ariz.) and Byron Dorgan
(D-N.D.).
Fox's Rocky Mountain High
Fox Sports Net Rocky Mountain
isn't melting away anytime soon. Fox Sports
signed the Major League Baseball's Colorado Rockies to a new TV deal that runs through 2014, paying about $20 million a year for TV rights. Fox also plunked down $20 million to grab a 10% ownership stake in the team. The moves ensure the Rockies will air on Fox Sports' regional network and not defect to new Denver-based regional sports channel Altitude Sports Networks. Altitude's owner, Kroenke Sports, also controls the Denver Nuggets
basketball team and Colorado Avalanche
hockey team and will carry both next fall.
Get With the Program
What do Robert Redford
(who played Bob Woodward
in All the President's Men), the real Carl Bernstein, Madeleine Albright
and Harry Belafonte
have in common? They have cameos in Tanner on Tanner, Robert Altman
and Garry Trudeau's update of their 1988 political mockumentary, Tanner '88, a Spinal Tap
for the political set. The show, about a losing Democratic presidential candidate, is slated for an Oct. 5 premiere on Redford's Sundance Channel. Also look for a Mario Cuomo
cameo, plus "don't blink" appearances by Rev. Al Sharpton
and Al Franken.
Star Wars
co-star Hayden Christensen
and his brother are set to produce a reality show for F/X. Tentatively titled Masterpiece, the show will follow an aspiring young artist. Christensen starred as the young Anakin Skywalker in the two recent installments of the Star Wars
saga. …Jim Moret, former Cable News Network
anchor—including co-anchor of Showbiz Today—has joined Inside Edition as a senior correspondent, based in L.A. Since leaving CNN in the late 1990s, Moret has had several hosting gigs, including specials for ABC… Looking to beef up its off-net roster, WE: Women's Entertainment
is picking up cable rights to Boston Public and Dharma & Greg from Twentieth Television. Boston Public
will debut this fall, Dharma & Greg
will premiere on WE in fall 2005.
Comcast Makes Burke COO
Comcast
last week named Steve Burke
chief operating officer. He will continue to serve as president of Comcast Cable, the company's core division, but adds some new responsibilities, including oversight of its programming networks. Dave Watson, executive vice president of sales, marketing, was named executive vice president of operations.
