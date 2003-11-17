Fast Track
By Staff
The Shadow Watches and Watches
ShadowTV.com
has struck a deal with NBC
to stream in "near real time"—a 7-minute delay—the network feed of NBC news programming: Nightly News, Meet the Press
and Today, though not Dateline. It already had a deal to stream CNBC.
ShadowTV will maintain a two-week archive of the shows and allow subscribers to do keyword searches (via closed-captioning), then retrieve and view the relevant video. Users can also stream the entire shows if they want to time-shift.
ShadowTV Chief Marketing Officer Bob Sacco
said the company is talking with other broadcast and cable networks about similar deals for their news product. ShadowTV is charging subscribers $19.95 a month for CNBC and 12.95 a month for the NBC shows. Roger Ogden, chairman of the NBC affiliate board, says the deal concerns him because of its potential to "replicate the national distribution system in place." While it's no big deal at the moment, he fears that, someday, it might become one.
Order Up!….
ABC
ordered 12 more episodes of Extreme Makeover,
which is
finally giving the network some ratings on Thursday nights, In addition, ABC has ordered episodes of two more potential makeover series: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and The Swap, the
weirdest of the three: In it, two women exchange families for 10 days, and then both families meet to talk about their experiences. ...
UPN
has picked up Tuesday-night sitcom Rock Me Baby, starring Dan Cortese, for a full season. To date, Rock Me Baby
has improved the time period by 17% among UPN's core adults 18-34 demo. UPN has now placed full-season orders for all of its new shows except The Mullets, which it canceled last month. …
The WB
has given full-season orders to sitcoms Run of the House and Like Family, while ordering three more episodes each of sitcoms All About the Andersons and Steve Harvey's Big Time. The latter two are expected to become full-season pickups at a later date. The WB has hung on to all of its new shows except the heavily hyped Tarzan, which will go off the air after November sweeps, despite an apparent e-mail effort by fans to keep Tarzan
swinging. ...
After finding its first hit with Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Bravo
is readying its next batch of original series and specials. Among new series slated for next year are two relationship reality shows: Significant Others, taking a comedic look at couples in and outside of therapy, and
Things I Hate About You, based on a British show and giving a couple the chance to expose each others' most irritating attributes.
People Meeter
Discovery Networks U.S.
tapped former Sony Electronics
marketing exec Ken Dice
as its new executive vice president of marketing. Dice is also a veteran of ad agency Leo Burnett, where his portfolio included McDonalds and Reebok. ...
Ex-Hallmark Channel
chief and veteran of several children's programming concerns Margaret Loesch
is joining with former Mattel
President Bruce Stein
to form The Hatchery LLC
to produce and market kids shows and merchandise. ...
A truly sad note: Patsy Yager, wife of Barring Broadcasting
CEO James Yager
died last week of cancer. Her husband resigned from the NAB's joint board in September to care for her.
The News Without Brian Williams
NBC News says that, beginning in January, Brian Williams will no longer anchor The News With Brian Williams
on CNBC in order to focus full-time on reporting and anchoring for NBC News. The network also reconfirmed that he will replace Tom Brokaw as the top anchor for NBC Nightly News
upon Brokaw's departure following the 2004 presidential election.
