Fast Track

The Shadow Watches and Watches

ShadowTV.com

has struck a deal with NBC

to stream in "near real time"—a 7-minute delay—the network feed of NBC news programming: Nightly News, Meet the Press

and Today, though not Dateline. It already had a deal to stream CNBC.

ShadowTV will maintain a two-week archive of the shows and allow subscribers to do keyword searches (via closed-captioning), then retrieve and view the relevant video. Users can also stream the entire shows if they want to time-shift.

ShadowTV Chief Marketing Officer Bob Sacco

said the company is talking with other broadcast and cable networks about similar deals for their news product. ShadowTV is charging subscribers $19.95 a month for CNBC and 12.95 a month for the NBC shows. Roger Ogden, chairman of the NBC affiliate board, says the deal concerns him because of its potential to "replicate the national distribution system in place." While it's no big deal at the moment, he fears that, someday, it might become one.

Order Up!….

ABC

ordered 12 more episodes of Extreme Makeover,

which is

finally giving the network some ratings on Thursday nights, In addition, ABC has ordered episodes of two more potential makeover series: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and The Swap, the

weirdest of the three: In it, two women exchange families for 10 days, and then both families meet to talk about their experiences. ...

UPN

has picked up Tuesday-night sitcom Rock Me Baby, starring Dan Cortese, for a full season. To date, Rock Me Baby

has improved the time period by 17% among UPN's core adults 18-34 demo. UPN has now placed full-season orders for all of its new shows except The Mullets, which it canceled last month. …

The WB

has given full-season orders to sitcoms Run of the House and Like Family, while ordering three more episodes each of sitcoms All About the Andersons and Steve Harvey's Big Time. The latter two are expected to become full-season pickups at a later date. The WB has hung on to all of its new shows except the heavily hyped Tarzan, which will go off the air after November sweeps, despite an apparent e-mail effort by fans to keep Tarzan

swinging. ...

After finding its first hit with Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Bravo

is readying its next batch of original series and specials. Among new series slated for next year are two relationship reality shows: Significant Others, taking a comedic look at couples in and outside of therapy, and

Things I Hate About You, based on a British show and giving a couple the chance to expose each others' most irritating attributes.

People Meeter

Discovery Networks U.S.

tapped former Sony Electronics

marketing exec Ken Dice

as its new executive vice president of marketing. Dice is also a veteran of ad agency Leo Burnett, where his portfolio included McDonalds and Reebok. ...

Ex-Hallmark Channel

chief and veteran of several children's programming concerns Margaret Loesch

is joining with former Mattel

President Bruce Stein

to form The Hatchery LLC

to produce and market kids shows and merchandise. ...

A truly sad note: Patsy Yager, wife of Barring Broadcasting

CEO James Yager

died last week of cancer. Her husband resigned from the NAB's joint board in September to care for her.

The News Without Brian Williams

NBC News says that, beginning in January, Brian Williams will no longer anchor The News With Brian Williams

on CNBC in order to focus full-time on reporting and anchoring for NBC News. The network also reconfirmed that he will replace Tom Brokaw as the top anchor for NBC Nightly News

upon Brokaw's departure following the 2004 presidential election.