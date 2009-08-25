Fast Forward Video Takes Court For Open

Fast Forward Video's (FFV) says its Omega HD digital video recorder (DVR) will be used to support the HD international broadcast of the 2009 U.S. Open, the last of the year’s four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, which will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 13 at the National Tennis Center in Queens, New York

Mobile production company All Mobile Video (AMV), which has been selected by the United States Tennis Association to provide the integrated HD feed for global broadcasts, will use the Omega HD for video playout and replay applications throughout the tournament.

AMV will take raw camera feeds from the major networks that are providing on-site coverage and switch them to create and transmit a complete production that can be received by broadcasters around the world. Specifically, the Omega HD will be used to store and play out the fill and the key elements for graphic "bugs," "sprites," and video replay transitions throughout the event. The Omega HD will operate under transparent control from the video production switcher.

"We have used the SD version of the Omega DVR for many years and on a variety of different productions with outstanding results — so it made sense to upgrade to the Omega HD when the U.S. Open opportunity presented itself," said