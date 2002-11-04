Farscape roses don't sway Sci Fi execs

Distraught Farscape fans are finding that it takes more than flowers

to woo Sci Fi Channel executives.

Since Sci Fi's September decision to end the original series, Farscape

devotees have sent dozens of roses to Sci Fi president Bonnie Hammer, her

assistant and any network executive they can find.

Universal Television chief Michael Jackson and even DreamWorks SKG -- which

is co-producing Sci Fi's upcoming miniseries, Taken -- have been showered

with flowers

The floral blitz hasn't changed Sci Fi's plans to cancel Farscape

after its fourth season, which begins in January.

Fans might want to start sending flowers to other cable networks or TV

stations. After four seasons, there will be 88 Farscape episodes, enough

for a syndicated run.