Farscape roses don't sway Sci Fi execs
Distraught Farscape fans are finding that it takes more than flowers
to woo Sci Fi Channel executives.
Since Sci Fi's September decision to end the original series, Farscape
devotees have sent dozens of roses to Sci Fi president Bonnie Hammer, her
assistant and any network executive they can find.
Universal Television chief Michael Jackson and even DreamWorks SKG -- which
is co-producing Sci Fi's upcoming miniseries, Taken -- have been showered
with flowers
The floral blitz hasn't changed Sci Fi's plans to cancel Farscape
after its fourth season, which begins in January.
Fans might want to start sending flowers to other cable networks or TV
stations. After four seasons, there will be 88 Farscape episodes, enough
for a syndicated run.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.