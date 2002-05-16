Farrow to star On the Edge
Actress Mia Farrow headlines an upcoming Lifetime original movie debuting
in August.
On the Edge stars Farrow and Once and Again's Julia Whelan as mother and daughter.
Lifetime typically airs one original movie per month.
The women's network's latest film, We Were the Mulvaneys, based on the novel by Joyce Carol
Oates, scored a 4.7 rating for its April debut.
