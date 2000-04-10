Faroudja settles patent suit

A lawsuit in which Faroudja had alleged that DWIN Electronics'home-theater line of multiplier products infringed a patent held by Faroudja and one licensed exclusively to Faroudja for the relevant field of use was settled last week. Financial terms of the settlement agreement were not disclosed. The patents relate to detecting the 3:2 pulldown sequence of film-originated video and deinterlacing techniques used to improve picture quality of high-resolution and large-screen video displays.